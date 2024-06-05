ASRock's 32-inch, 480 Hz OLED monitor is a feast for the eyes and your router

Asrock has announced a myriad of monitors for its Phantom Gaming range at Computex, including a new flagship 32-inch OLED in the form of the Phantom Gaming PG032UFS2B which has a dual-mode design to facilitate either 240 or 480 Hz. It also showed off the "World's Fastest IPS" monitor, which runs at up to 520 Hz, and refreshed its 180 Hz range of monitors, including a 34 inch 1500R curved display.

Eye-Popping OLED

This 32-inch, Phantom Gaming OLED panel based gaming monitor has a dual mode refresh rate. At UHD (4K) the monitor runs at up to 240 Hz. Are you an e-sports gamer and need a bit more? Drop the resolution to 1080P (FHD) and you get a boost to 480 Hz.

All of this speed is sure to generate heat, and ASRock states in a press release that it "adopts ASRock’s exclusive heat dissipation design, which effectively reduces potential burn-in problems on OLED panels."

We had a chance to see the PG032UFS2B in person at the company's Computex booth and we were just blown away by the richness of the OLED panel. The blues and oranges in an ocean scene were deep and engaging as were the paint splatters in another sample image.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The monitor has a VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro rating. It also has a Wi-Fi antenna in the base that you can connect to your Wi-Fi card or motherboard that has built-in Wi-Fi. That should give you better reception without putting an unsightly antenna on your desk.

'Extremely Fast' 520 Hz PG27FFX2A

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

ASRock Rlaims that the PG27FFX2A is the "World's Fastest IPS." The 27-inch IPS gaming monitor has an extremely high, 520 Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate is at the cost of resolution, managing 1920 x 1080 (FHD). This is good enough for gaming and particularly well suited to e-sports, but productivity seekers would do better with the flagship monitor.

That said, the monitor also sports a VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro rating. And it also has a Wi-Fi-boosting base.

A few more monitors we spotted at ASrock's booth

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We took a few more pics while we were at ASRock's booth and we spotted the PG27FFT1A, PG27QFT1B, PG27QFT2A, PG27QRT2A and the PG34QRT3A.

The PG27FFT1A, PG27QFT1B and PG27QFT2A are all IPS displays at 27-inches. Both have 180 Hz refresh rate and HDR 400. The 1A has a 1080P resolution, the 1B and 2A have 1440P.

If curved screens are more to your liking, then the PG27QRT2A and the PG34QRT3A are for you. The former sports a 27-inch 1500R screen, with 180 Hz refresh rate, a 1440P QHD resolution, HDR and AMD Freesync support. The latter is a 34 inch model that has almost the same specifications, but the resolution is bumped to 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) according to the marketing materials. For productivity, this monitor would be an awesome addition to our desk.

All of the monitors are due out later this year, but we don't have firm pricing or release dates for them yet.