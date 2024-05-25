Gigabyte's GS32Q 32-inch QHD 170 Hz gaming monitor is on sale for $199

Right now at Newegg, the Gigabyte GS32Q32-inch monitor is available for the lowest price we've seen since it first debuted. It usually goes for around $250, but today, it's discounted to $219. However, there's a special promo code that will take the price down even further. Promo code GS32524 will take an additional $20 off the price, but it's part of a limited offer, and we're not sure for how long it will be available.
The monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified for its superior performance and high-quality specs. It's backed with some unique features from Gigabyte, like "Black Equalizer" mode, which helps make black colors more pronounced, and a crosshair, which is helpful for FPS games and other gaming-oriented settings.
Gigabyte GS32Q 32 Inch QHD Monitor: now $199 at Newegg (was $219)
The Gigabyte GS32Q 32-inch gaming monitor is currently available for just $199. It spans 32 inches and features an IPS panel with a QHD resolution. It has both HDMI and DisplayPort input options and a 3.5mm jack for external audio peripherals.
This Gigabyte monitor is 32 inches wide and built around an IPS panel with a QHD resolution, which measures 2560 x 1440px. Under optimal conditions, the refresh rate can reach as high as 170 Hz, while the response time can reach as low as 1 ms.
The Gigabyte GS32Q has great color support, covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut and reaching a brightness of up to 300 nits. As far as video input goes, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port. A 3.5mm jack is included for connecting external audio peripherals.
For more details, visit the Gigabyte GS32Q 32-inch gaming monitor product page at Newegs. Remember to redeem the offer with promo code GS32524 at checkout.
Ash Hill is a Freelance News and Features Writer with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.