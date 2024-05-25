Gigabyte's GS32Q 32-inch QHD 170 Hz gaming monitor is on sale for $199

Right now at Newegg, the Gigabyte GS32Q32-inch monitor is available for the lowest price we've seen since it first debuted. It usually goes for around $250, but today, it's discounted to $219. However, there's a special promo code that will take the price down even further. Promo code GS32524 will take an additional $20 off the price, but it's part of a limited offer, and we're not sure for how long it will be available.

The monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified for its superior performance and high-quality specs. It's backed with some unique features from Gigabyte, like "Black Equalizer" mode, which helps make black colors more pronounced, and a crosshair, which is helpful for FPS games and other gaming-oriented settings.

This Gigabyte monitor is 32 inches wide and built around an IPS panel with a QHD resolution, which measures 2560 x 1440px. Under optimal conditions, the refresh rate can reach as high as 170 Hz, while the response time can reach as low as 1 ms.

The Gigabyte GS32Q has great color support, covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut and reaching a brightness of up to 300 nits. As far as video input goes, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port. A 3.5mm jack is included for connecting external audio peripherals.