Grab MSI's 170 Hz Optix G274RW esports gaming monitor for just $109

It's certainly not the flashiest or fanciest of monitors - even though it does look quite swish with its white-colored finish - and if you're used to a 1440p or 4K monitor, going back to 1080p might be offputting from a fidelity standpoint. But, if used primarily for actual esports gaming (high framerate titles such as Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, Overwatch, etc.), then this monitor is a cheap win. It could even be used as a second or third screen or as a main monitor in a budget build.

With a nice $30 discount code available at Newegg, you can pick up the 27-inch MSI Optix G274RW esports gaming monitor for just $109 when you apply promotional code JLYSSDLDVA258 at the checkout. For just over 100 bucks, you get a lot of monitor for the money, from an edgeless design with thin bezels to the rapid 170Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. If you have a white aesthetic for your setup, this monitor would compliment it nicely.

The MSI Optix G274RW features an IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution (FHD), a blue-light filter for helping to protect against eye strain, a night-vision mode, an anti-flicker screen, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility for helping to prevent screen tearing or stuttering for a smoother gaming experience. The stand also has a fair bit of adjustment with the ability to raise the monitor height up and down, tilt the screen forwards or backward, and swivel slightly from left to right.

MSI Optix G274RW Esports Gaming Monitor: now $109 at Newegg (was $139) This esports-configured gaming monitor from MSI features a 27-inch IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080p resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, with 250 nits peak brightness. The monitor also includes an adjustable stand, and RGB LEDs, and also comes in white.

For connecting to a computer there are ample port options with 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, and 1 x DisplayPort 1.2a. There's even a small amount of RGB with some LEDs on the rear of the MSI Optix G274RW if you want to add some gamer points to your setup, or if like me you're waiting for the RGB thing to die off, you can also turn them off in the OSD.