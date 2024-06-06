NZXT's impressive H7 Flow mid-tower high-airflow PC case now only $84

If you want to wrap up your choice of preferred PC components in an aesthetically pleasing and also practical PC case, then today's deals is a good option if you like the color white for your case. The NZXT H7 Flow is a mid-tower ATX case with mesh panels for good airflow throughout the case and a tempered glass side panel for viewing what's inside.

The excellent NZXT H7 Flow PC case is now only $84 after being reduced from its original $129 MSRP price. This deal price is for the white non-RGB color variant only. The NZXT H7 Flow is a previous Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice award winner, after impressing our reviewer when we had a chance to take a close-up look at this fabulous PC case.

Our review of the NZXT H7 Flow noted that this case was a delight to build in thanks to its satisfyingly good cable management, tool-free side panel access, included stock fans, and excellent acoustics. This high-airflow case not only keeps your components cool but does so without sounding like a tornado.

NZXT H7 Flow (White): now $84 at Newegg (was $129)



A mid-tower ATX PC case from NZXT that provides airflow thanks to mesh panels, yet still keeps the volume low with excellent acoustics and quality stock case fans. The H7 Flow comes with 2 x F-Series 120mm case fans, excellent cable management, and plenty of front I/O ports.

One of the best PC cases for a new build at this price, the NZXT H7 Flow supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, and E-ATX motherboard form factors, up to 7 fans, and room for a large 360mm radiator in either the front or top of the case. The H7 Flow also comes with top-mounted front I/O ports for easy access if you have the tower under or on your desk; these ports include 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack for headset use.