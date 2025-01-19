Snag this budget Asus TUF Gaming 24-inch IPS monitor for just $79 at Walmart

If you're in the market for a budget gaming monitor, you don't have to sacrifice too much when it comes to specs thanks to this offer on the Asus TUF gaming VG249Q1RY screen. It usually goes for around $149 but you can now pick it up at Walmart for just $79. This is an excellent deal for the screen given the specs and definitely worth a closer look even if you aren't shopping on a budget. It's built around an IPS panel and is also AMD FreeSync Premium certified for smooth performance.

Knowing what to look for in a gaming display can definitely help, so we highly recommend perusing our list of best gaming monitors for 2025 to see what's leading spec-wise. In general, you want something with a high refresh rate, strong brightness, contrast, and color gamut specs, and there are definitely bonus points for AMD FreeSync certifications. This monitor ticks all of those boxes and then some for less than $100.

Asus TUF Gaming 24-Inch IPS monitor: now $79 at Walmart (was $149)

This gaming monitor features a 24-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution. It has a high refresh rate of 165Hz and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified. You get both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to take advantage of.

The Asus TUF VG249Q1RY gaming monitor features a 24-inch IPS panel which some may call a 'small monitor' in 2025, but still plenty big for most gaming needs - and can be handy for multi-monitor setups. It has an FHD resolution which measures 1920 x 1080 pixels. This is paired with a high refresh rate of 165 Hz and a snappy response time of just 1 ms.

For a monitor in this price range, it also has impressive color support, covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut which is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 250 nits. As we mentioned before, it's AMD FreeSync Premium certified so you can expect a tear-free experience and low latency along with all the other perks of a FreeSync Premium certification. There are multiple video input options to take advantage of including two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input. As far as audio support goes, you get two integrated 2W speakers to use as well as a 3.5mm port for external audio peripherals.