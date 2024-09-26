Sony launches two new InZone monitors — one is a $1,100 pro gaming display

Sony just announced two new displays under the InZone gaming brand—the InZone M10S and the InZone M9 II. These are premium panels, with the M10S's price tag set at $1,099.99.



The M10S is a 27-inch OLED display that features 1440p resolution and 480 Hz refresh rate and is built specifically for professional gaming, while the M9 II is an improvement on Sony’s M9 4K HDR gaming monitor. Sony also said that it worked with esports team Fnatic to build the M10S to exacting specifications, giving players an advantage during matches, especially in first-person shooters like Valorant.

Aside from its 480 Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms gray-to-gray response time, the M10S also features a unique 24.5-inch 1080p mode, which aligns the screen along the bottom or the center of the monitor with perfectly black bezels around it — perfect for those used to the smaller screen size often deployed in esports tournaments. It allows for a 1:1 1332p resolution.



The M10S is also getting two new picture modes co-developed with the Fnatic Valorant team to prioritize image clarity — a crucial factor in helping competitive gamers locate and shoot their opponents first.

The InZone M10S’s OLED technology also gives brilliant colors and true, deep blacks for infinite contrast. Sony claims that it covers 98.5% of DCI-P3 for near-perfect color accuracy, plus its 1,300 nits’ peak brightness with DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification means that it will give you the best image quality possible, whether you’re competing in the game world or taking time off and immersing yourself in a movie.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sony InZone M10S and M9 II Specifications Header Cell - Column 0 Sony InZone M10S Sony InZone M9 II Size 27-inch 27-inch Resolution 1440p 4K Display Technology OLED IPS Refresh Rate 480 Hz 160 Hz GTG Response Time 0.03ms 1ms HDR DisplayHDR True Black 400 VESA Certified DisplayHDR 600 Peak Brightness 1300 nits HDR 750 nits HDR Ports DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 Nvidia G-Sync Compatible Yes Yes Suggested Retail Price $1,099.99 $799.99

Sony also partnered with Electronic Arts to provide the M10S for the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Year 4 Championships in Japan this coming January. So, players who make it into the competition will enjoy the M10S performance during the duration of the match.

“Every second and every frame matters in esports — and with so much on the line as we get closer to the ALGS Year 4 Championship in Sapporo, Japan, it’s important that we arm our competitors with the highest quality technology available, said EA Esports Senior Director Monica Dinsmore. “That’s why we are excited to partner with Sony to provide the ALGS tournaments with their industry-leading InZone M10S monitor, so that everyone can play the top of their game.”

The InZone M9 is also getting an upgrade with the M9 II. Its refresh rate is bumped from 144 Hz to 160 Hz, it could achieve a 750 nits HDR peak brightness (versus the previous 600 nits peak), and it now features DisplayPort 2.1. Although these changes may look minor and incremental, its $799.99 suggested retail price makes it $100 cheaper than the original M9’s $899 launch price.

The M10S is meant for competitive PC gamers, while the M9 II is more for those who prioritize image quality and immersion while gaming. But whether you’re one or the other, these displays will go well with both PC and console gaming, especially with the expected arrival of the PS5 Pro in November.