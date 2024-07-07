This 34-inch curved Asus TUF Gaming monitor is only $249 at Amazon

Finding the right gaming display requires a harmonious blend of specifications and requirements, pair that with a great discount, like this one from Amazon on the Asus TUF Gaming VG34VQEL1A , and you've got a recipe for success. This monitor is for those in the market for a large-scale curved gaming display. It usually goes for around $349 but it's marked down to just $249 — its lowest price to date, according to the price checking ship of the desert, CamelCamelCamel.

As far as gaming monitors go, this one is big and is definately oriented towards gaming. The Asus TUF Gaming VG34VQEL1A is even AMD Free Sync certified for its high specs and performance.

Asus TUF Gaming 34-inch Curved UWQHD Monitor: now $249 at Amazon (was $349)



This gaming monitor is curved, spanning 34 inches across with a UWQHD resolution that spans 3,440 x 1,440 pixels. There are two built-in speakers as well as support for both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

The Asus TUF Gaming VG34VQEL1A monitor features a curved VA panel that spans 34 inches across its diagonal. According to Asus, the curvature is graded at 1500R. It has a UWQHD resolution which measures in at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels. It has a refresh rate that caps out at 100 Hz which is far from the highest we've ever seen but isn't too bad for most gaming needs. It also has a response time that can get as low as 1ms.

The monitor covers 125% of the sRGB color gamut, which seems decent. However, the maximum brightness figure of 300nits isn't that bright, so this monitor would be best used in a dim room. There are two 2W speakers built-in for audio output but a 3.5mm jack is provided for connecting external AV peripherals, as well. For video input, you've got both a DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports to use. The purchase is supported by a manufacturer's warranty from Asus as well as Amazon's 30-day return policy.