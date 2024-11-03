This MSI 27-Inch curved gaming monitor has dropped to its lowest price ever at Newegg

If you've been in the market for a curved gaming monitor, you should take a close look at this offer from Newegg on the MSI G27CQ4 E2 . This gaming display usually goes for around $179 but right now it's marked down to $149. Using promo code SSDX2852 will take an additional $5 off but this is part of a limited offer and we're not sure how long it will remain available.

Overall this is a pretty good deal on a curved gaming display offering both a WQHD resolution and high refresh rate.

MSI G27CQ4 E2 27-In Curved Gaming Monitor: now $144 at Newegg (was $179)

This curved gaming display spans 27 inches across and has a WQHD resolution. It features a VA panel and has both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to take advantage of. It's also curved with a curvature of 1500R.

The MSI G27CQ4 E2 gaming monitor features a curved VA panel that spans 27 inches across. It has a dense, WQHD resolution which measures up to 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The refresh rate can get as high as 170 Hz while the response time can get as low as 1 ms.

This gaming monitor covers 91% of the DCI-P3 and 114% of the sRGB color gamuts. It's illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 250 nits which isn't the brightest on the market but still not bad for a curved screen in this price range - as long as your gaming den has dim lighting. There are multiple video input options to take advantage of including two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2a input. It also has a 3.5mm jack for connecting external audio peripherals.

