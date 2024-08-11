You can buy this Asus TUF 27-inch QHD IPS gaming monitor for just $199

If you want a good gaming rig, you'll need a good gaming monitor as part of your kit. There's no point in splurging on the latest and greatest hardware if you don't have a quality screen to output all that performance to, and one that can keep up with the pace. Thankfully, we've come across an awesome deal on a mid-level gaming monitor that should be more than suitable for most modern gaming needs. Right now at Amazon, you can take home the Asus TUF VG27AQ3A gaming monitor for its lowest price ever—just $199.

This Asus TUF gaming monitor usually goes for around $249, so you're saving $50 off the asking price. It's not the largest on the market, spanning 27 inches across, but it's still pretty big and with a QHD resolution on an IPS panel, the offer is really worth a closer look. Some reckon a 27-inch diagonal and 1440p is the sweet spot. That said, if you want to see what else is on the market, we encourage you to explore our list of best gaming monitors for 2024.

Asus TUF Gaming monitor: now $199 at Amazon (was $249) This gaming monitor from Asus spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a dense, QHD resolution and high refresh rate which are great specs for gaming. It also has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options.

The Asus TUF VG27AQ3A gaming monitor features a 27-inch IPS panel with a QHD resolution that measures up to 2560 x 1440 pixels. The refresh rate can get up to 180 Hz while the response time can get as low as 1 ms. According to the specs this gaming monitor also features Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, Freesync Premium, and is G-SYNC Compatible, too.

It offers a breadth of color covering 130% of the sRGB color gamut. However one of its weaker points is the quoted maximum possible brightness of 250 Nits - you won't be using this outside, so it may be OK. There are two integrated 2W speakers for convenient audio output but you can also connect a 3.5mm audio jack for external audio peripherals. It has both a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports for video input, as well.

