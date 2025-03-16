You can snag this 24-inch Asus TUF gaming monitor for $99 at Amazon – its lowest price to date

Today at Amazon, you can pick up the Asus TUF Gaming VG247Q1A gaming monitor for its lowest price to date — at least according to data from price tracker CamelCamelCamel. This well-specified gaming monitor has a recommended price of $159 but it's currently discounted to just $99. So far, an expiration for the deal has not been given, so we're not sure how long it will be available at this rate. This could indicate a new floor for the screen or be part of a temporary offer. Either way, it's an exciting deal that's definitely worth a closer look, especially if you're shopping on a budget.

For a monitor in this price range, you really get quite a few attractions, spec-wise. It's AMD FreeSync Premium certified display, which guarantees things like a high refresh rate, low frame rate compensation (LFC) support, and more. If you want to see how well this monitor stacks up against others on the market today, check out our list of best gaming monitors to see what our favorites are.

Asus TUF Gaming FHD 24-Inch Monitor: now $99 at Amazon (was $159)

This gaming monitor from Asus features a 24-inch VA panel with an FHD resolution. It's AMD FreeSync Premium-certified and has a dense, FHD resolution. You get both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs to take advantage of and have a few options for audio support, as well, thanks to its integrated speakers and 3.5mm audio jack.

The Asus TUF Gaming VG247Q1A monitor sports a 24-inch VA panel. This screen has an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, paired with a high refresh rate that can reach as high as 165 Hz and a swift response time of just 1ms. In general, these are pretty impressive specs given the $99 price tag — especially with the AMD FreeSync Premium certification in mind.

You can reach a maximum possible brightness of 350 Nits on the TUF Gaming VG247Q1A monitor which, again, isn't too bad for a $99 product. It has two 2W speakers integrated for convenient integrated audio output alongside a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting external audio peripherals. A DisplayPort 1.2 input is provided for video input as well as two HDMI 1.4 ports.

This monitor can be tilt-adjusted, but sadly the stand doesn't offer any way to set the height. It does, however, come with 100 x 100mm VESA wall mounting support so you can attach it to an arm or stand of your preference.