Score a 1TB SSD for only $36: Team Group MP33 Now On Sale

Today we’ve got an awesome deal to share from Newegg on the Team Group MP33 1TB SSD . It’s usually priced around $69, but today it’s dropped to a new all-time low price of $36. This might not be the fastest SSD on the market, but it is currently one of the most cost-effective options with reliable performance.

We reviewed the Team Group MP33 last year and overall regarded it as a noteworthy contender in the market for SSDs in its class. It’s efficient with a strong warranty to back it up. Our biggest gripe was its tendency to have slow native write performance. With today’s discount in mind, it’s easily worth a close look for anyone looking for more storage on a budget.

Team Group MP33 1TB SSD: was $69, now $36 at Newegg

This offer is for the 1TB Team Group MP33 but other capacities are available, as well. It can reach read/write speeds of 1800 / 1500 MBps and is supported by a 5-year warranty from Team Group.

All drives in the Team Group MP33 line use PCIe 3.0 x4 interfaces to connect. A Silicon Motion SM2263XT controller drives it and uses Micron 96L TLC memory. This discount is for the 1TB module, which has maximum read/write speeds of 1800 / 1500 MBps.

The Team Group MP33 1TB SSD is supported by Newegg’s 30-day return policy and a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Team Group that voids should the drive reach 600 TBW.

Visit the Team Group MP33 1TB SSD product page at Newegg for purchase options and more information. As of writing, it’s unclear how long the discount will be available.