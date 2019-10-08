Upcoming XFX RX 5700 XT Thicc III Ultra Graphics Card Is 2.5 Slots Wide With 3 Fans

XFX has an upcoming graphics card that's not ashamed of its size, according to a VideoCardz report today. A revamp of the Thicc II, the XFX RX 5700 XT Thicc III Ultra reportedly uses an extra thick 2.7 slot cooler to tame the Navi 10 XT die underneath. The big difference between the two models is the new card's cooling solution uses three fans instead of two, theoretically improving cooling capabilities.

XFX's Thicc line of graphics cards are known for how thick the card/cooling solution is. Most graphics card coolers try to fit within a two-slot width for compatibility reasons. But this XFX monster seemingly throws that idea out the window. Based on the pictures VideoCardz shared, one side of the Thicc III Ultra has a large exhaust vent, which reminds us of a 1955 Cadillac Fleetwood grill, and the display outputs on the other. The cooler retains its premium, mostly black aesthetic outside and also holds on to the functional and stylish backplate seen in its predecessor.

The Thicc III Ultra will reportedly sport a 1,820 MHz base clock, a 1,925 MHz boost clock and 2,025 MHz peak clock, which would make it one of the fastest third-party AMD RX 5700 XT graphics cards on the market.

Few details were shared, but we know it'll share the same basic underpinnings as all other RX 5700 XT graphics cards, including 2560 stream processors, 160 TMUs, 64 ROPs and 8GB of GDDR6 memory running on a 256-bit wide memory bus. Outputs are said to include three DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0b, with power fed to the 225W card through two 8-pin PCIe connectors

Pricing was not revealed, but we expect to see these available for sale soon.

Photo Credits: VideoCardz.com