1.5 Million Threads: AMD-Powered Archer 2 Supercomputer With 12,000 EPYC Rome CPUs

What would you do with 1.5 million threads of computational horsepower? The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has an idea.

The Archer supercomputer system based in Edinburgh was first introduced in 2013 based on the Cray XC30 design and has since been in use by researchers in need of serious compute power. Where it was once among the top 20 supercomputers in the world, today, that’s no longer the case, and the time has come to replace it.

As such, the center announced that it has contracted with Cray to build the Archer 2 supercomputer, which will be based on AMD EPYC Rome processors.

The center will build the system out of 5,848 Shasta compute nodes (deep dive here). Each node will contain two second-gen AMD EPYC Rome processors with 64 cores apiece, with each clocked at 2.2GHz (likely the base frequency).

This adds up to 11,969 CPUs, and a grand total of 748,544 CPU cores and about 1.5 million threads (we rounded that number up simply because we’ve always wanted to).

(Image credit: Future)

Depending on how it is measured, averaged out over a handful of benchmarks, the new supercomputer will perform an average of 11 times as fast as its predecessor.

Full technical specifications as posted on HPC Wire below:

The center will install the Archer 2 supercomputer in the same room as the supercomputer it is replacing, meaning there will be a period of downtime. Archer will be shut down on February 18, 2020, and Archer 2 will be booted up 78 days later on May 6, if all goes according to schedule.

However, after bootup, the system will first go through a one-month stress testing period before the service will be open to researchers. Some researchers might be allowed to access the system during this testing phase, but the UKRI did say that access would be ‘limited.’