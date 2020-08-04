Get 240GB of SSD Storage for Only $26

We’ve been watching falling SSD prices for a while, but we never expected to be able to recommend an SSD for the cost of a pizza delivery. Today, Best Buy shocked us by offering just that, putting the PNY 240GB SATA SSD on sale for $25.59, which is $14.50 off its usual $40.00 price tag.



The PNY 240GB Internal SATA SSD is a 240GB SSD with a 2.5-inch form factor that’s suitable for both laptops and desktops. With a 535 MBps maximum read speed and a 500 MBps maximum write speed, it may not be one of the best SSDs for performance, but it sure offers a lot of value. 9.2GB per dollar ratio isn’t anything to sneeze at, and this drive's speeds are still decent compared to other budget options.

This drive comes in other sizes, but the 240GB option here is our favorite deal. If, however, you are willing to spend a bit more, the 960GB is currently on sale for $87.99, which is more than half off its usual asking price.