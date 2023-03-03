2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD Drops to $154: Real Deals

Today we've spotted a great price on one of our favorite SSDs, the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD which is currently on sale for $154 (opens in new tab). This drive offers 2TB of fast storage capacity which is ideal for either your operating system or your favorite games, and you can also see how it performs in our tests thanks to our review of the Samsung 980 Pro.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) 2TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $154 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $249)

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming 12th Gen Intel: now $999 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,099)

This version of the R13 Aurora has a Core i7-12700F and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 inside, as well as 16GBs of DDR5 (4400MHz) RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Use code SAVE100 for $100 off.

(opens in new tab) MSI Mag B660M Mortar Max WiFi: now $164 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $209)

The MSI Mag B660M Mortar Max WiFi is a DDR4 motherboard with a small mATX form factor. With support for DDR4 memory up to 4800MHz when overclocked and an LGA1700 socket that supports both the Intel 12th and 13th generation CPUs.

