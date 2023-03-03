2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD Drops to $154: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Everybody loves cheaper SSDs

Today we've spotted a great price on one of our favorite SSDs, the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD which is currently on sale for $154 (opens in new tab). This drive offers 2TB of fast storage capacity which is ideal for either your operating system or your favorite games, and you can also see how it performs in our tests thanks to our review of the Samsung 980 Pro.

Alienware's Aurora R13 has been reduced to $999 (opens in new tab) at the moment thanks to a savings code SAVE100 at Dell. This Aurora 13 sports the Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Core i7-12700F CPU, which is one of the best CPUs for gaming (opens in new tab), and also has an Nvidia RTX 3060 for graphics power. 

With a small micro-ATX form factor, the MSI Mag B660M Mortar Max WiFi has been reduced to $164 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. This is a great little motherboard for small builds and supports the latest Intel CPUs. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

  • Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $154 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $249)
  • Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop, 12th Gen Intel: now $999 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,099)
  • MSI Mag B660M Mortar Max WiFi Motherboard: now $164 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $209)

Today’s best deals in detail

2TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD:  now $154 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

2TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $154 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $249)
One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps. 

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming 12th Gen Intel: now $999 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming 12th Gen Intel: now $999 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,099)
This version of the R13 Aurora has a Core i7-12700F and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 inside, as well as 16GBs of DDR5 (4400MHz) RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Use code SAVE100 for $100 off.

MSI Mag B660M Mortar Max WiFi: now $164 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

MSI Mag B660M Mortar Max WiFi: now $164 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $209)
The MSI Mag B660M Mortar Max WiFi is a DDR4 motherboard with a small mATX form factor. With support for DDR4 memory up to 4800MHz when overclocked and an LGA1700 socket that supports both the Intel 12th and 13th generation CPUs.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

