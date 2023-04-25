Nvidia RTX 4070 Drops Below Launch Prices in Europe as Demand Falters

Computerbase reports that Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 4070 has already been discounted below €600 in Germany, just two weeks after the RTX 4070 launch date. The new discount represents a €60 drop over the 4070's German launch price of €659 and is reportedly a result of low consumer demand for Nvidia's new mid-range GPU.



This news supports other claims that Nvidia's RTX 4070 is not selling as well as Nvidia probably expected. Igor's lab made an article (which we covered here) claiming that the supply issues are so bad that Nvidia is halting RTX 4070 production for two weeks to equalize supply and demand. (That's instead of reducing prices, incidentally.)



That's not too surprising, as overall reception for the RTX 4070 has been mixed, with its sky-high "mid-range" price of $600 putting a sour taste in many people's mouths. We can also attest to the poor customer reception on launch day, where effectively none models were going out of stock, save for just two or three variants including the Asus Dual series and Founders Edition model. This is a far cry from previous launches, where stock usually runs dry during launch day for all models, and often all of the cards are sold out within hours.



The model discounted to €599 is a Gainward GeForce RTX 4070 Ghost being sold (opens in new tab) from German retailer Alternate. But this isn't the only model that is selling below the €659 launch price. Many other baseline models are being sold at €625–€645, including Palit's Dual OC, Gigabyte's Windforce OC, and Inno3D's Twin X2 to name a few.

Unfortunately, we're not seeing the same discounts here in the United States, save for several factory overclocked models dropping from around $620 to $600. Nothing has dropped below the 4070's $600 MSRP yet, but that might change if these issues get more serious. Nvidia is rumored to be busy readying the launch of the RTX 4060 Ti at Computex later next month, and AMD is reportedly prepping the RX 7600 as its next RDNA 3 GPU.



If a price discount is going to happen, it will probably happen around the time those cards launch. Or it may not happen at all, at least not officially. Nvidia typically doesn't cut prices so soon after launch, but it might end up offering its partners other incentives that help to reduce retail prices in order to move product.



You can see how the card fared in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, where it basically tied the RTX 3080. It has some new features as well, like DLSS 3 support, and it's a very power efficient card. Still, many people seem to be waiting for true mainstream cards priced in the $400 range to arrive and are refusing to be enticed by modest performance improvements and price cuts.