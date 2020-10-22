4K webcam hits $50 on Amazon

Telecommuting continues to remain a norm for many workers as 2020 reaches its end, with some companies even declaring that it might remain even once the pandemic dies down. With that, webcams from well-known manufacturers like Logitech and Razer have flown off the shelves, leaving the rest of us to stick to products from lesser-known competitors.

We’ve been maintaining a list of the best webcams to buy now that the whole category has become a bit of a free-for-all, and now our #2 recommendation on that list- the 4K Looca webcam- is on sale for $50 at Amazon.

The 4K Looca webcam is an 8 megapixel camera with a video resolution of 3840 x 2160 and an FOV of 75 degrees. In testing, we found that its images are much clearer than most of the other webcams on the market right now, with the only drawback being that it zooms in heavily on your face. That can actually be a plus for videoconferences, though, and the webcam’s mostly spot-on color accuracy and included tripod only make the deal better.

The Looca 4K webcam is currently $20 with a coupon on Amazon, which would already be a good deal even if we weren’t in a pandemic. But right now, its high resolution 8 megapixel camera is one of the clearer webcam options that is still readily available.View Deal

Even if good webcams weren’t so hard to come by right now, $50 for a 4K camera would still be a great deal. If you’re in the market for a new webcam, pandemic or no, this is a great place to start without breaking the bank.