Intel's 670p SSD Gets A Big Price Drop

Intel recently dropped its new 670p SSD onto the market with a slew of upgrades over its predecessor, the 660p, making Intel's new NVMe SSD very competitive with some of the best SSDs on the market. But in our review of the 670p, we found Intel's pricing to be too aggressive for the performance and capacity you get in return.

Fortunately, it seems that Newegg (one of the only retailers currently selling the 670p) has dropped 670p prices by 16-24% -- depending on the storage capacity you choose.

However, we aren't sure if Newegg is giving us the new official prices for the Intel 670p or if Newegg is simply offering these SSDs at a major discount for the time being. So keep that in mind.

Intel 670p Price Changes Capacity Price at Launch Current Newegg Pricing 512GB $89.00 $69.99 1TB $154.00 $129.99 2TB $329.00 $249.99

If Newegg decides to hold these discounted prices forever, Intel's 670p SSD should be a much more competitive option in the NVMe SSD landscape. We were already impressed with its performance, as the 670p beat out popular SSDs like the Samsung 970 EVO Plus in some tests. With the big price cut, this should help secure the 670p as a good value offering in the NVMe SSD landscape.