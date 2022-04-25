Der8auer's 12th Gen CPU Contact Frame Revealed, Tested

Extreme overclocker and YouTuber der8auer has revealed his 12th Gen CPU Contact Frame, which is being manufactured by Thermal Grizzly. In addition to the precision machined anodized aluminum frame, which evenly distributes pressure on your Intel Alder Lake CPU, the OC expert demoed a new lapping frame. This secondary frame can be used if you wish to ensure your CPU is perfectly flat when installed in the LGA1700-sized Contact Frame on your motherboard.

Before we talk about this new product, we would like to provide some background regarding why some people will be keen to purchase this product or others like it. In brief, the 12th Gen CPU is somewhat longer than previous generations but is still retained by pressure from the Integrated Loading Mechanism (ILM) at its center. Due to this pressure, its surface can become concave. Using replacement ILM frame mods can help reduce or remove any concave surface effect. It has also been found that using 0.5mm plastic washers and the existing motherboard Intel-designed ILM helps to reduce concavity.

One of our more recent articles about the Intel Alder Lake CPU warping phenomenon includes some commentary from an Intel spokesperson. It seems like Intel isn't looking at the warping or bending issues raised as a problem. However, many enthusiasts searching for the best cooling and performance will wish to do something about it. Thus there have been some previous replacement frames launched by Chinese makers like LZMod and Maple, as well as Thermalright.

Der8auer's elegant solution to the CPU warping issue might be the best yet. It is built with black anodized aluminum, a rigid non-conductive construction material. It measures 71 x 51 x 6mm, and a T20 wrench is included in the package.

When considering the material, der8auer selected aluminum 7075 for stability when subject to the heating/cooling from extreme overclockers (+70 Celsius to -200 Celsius). The overclocking expert said plastic, and therefore 3D printed parts, don't cut it as a long-term solution for ILM replacements, especially when put through wide temperature ranges.

After lapping (Image credit: der8auer)

It was particularly interesting to see the lapping frame demonstrated in the above video. This product is the result of a conversation that der8auer had with Splave. In February, Splave revealed that he hacksawed a spare LGA1700 motherboard to lap the CPU while under pressure from the standard ILM. As such circuit bone surgery isn't an option for most enthusiasts, the idea for the lapping frame was born. Der8auer demonstrates this frame and its use about ten and a half minutes into the video. The lapping frame doesn't seem to be part of the product package, so it is probably going to be sold separately.

To test his new 12th Gen Contact Frame, der8auer stressed 14 CPUs cooled by an EKWB Magnitude (lapped) cooler and noted that the CPUs enjoyed benefits of up to 7.1 Celsius. One of the CPUs ran a 0.3 Celsius hotter, which is odd, but the average benefit was between four and five degrees.

(Image credit: der8auer)

If you go on to use the lapping frame and a perfectly flat diamond stone, you might be able to reduce temperatures by a further five degrees.

Thermal Grizzly manufactures the 12th Gen CPU Contact Frame in Berlin. Der8auer says the product is in stock and was sent out worldwide to other retailers last week, for availability "soon." Expect to pay approx €35, which is about $38, for the product.