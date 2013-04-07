Lenovo Releases 30-inch Professional AH-IPS Display

Lenovo has released a 30" monitor that is aimed at the business market and professionals: the ThinkVision LT3053p.

The Thinkvision LT3053p will pack an AH-IPS panel, which will deliver much better colors and viewing angles as compared to typical TN panels. The viewing angles are as such 178 degrees in all directions, and the panel should cover 99 percent of the Adobe RGB spectrum. The screen also has a resolution of 2560 by 1600 pixels, giving it an aspect ratio of 16:10. The contrast ratio is 1,000:1 static, 3,000,000:1 dynamic, and the brightness will go as high as 300 cd/m2.

Display inputs include HDMI, DVI-D, VGA and DisplayPort. The monitor also packs an integrated USB hub, which can drive up to five USB devices.

Included with the screen is a monitor hood which will reduce light reflection and improve perceived color consistency.

The Lenovo ThinkVision LT3053p will be available by the end of this month, and Lenovo will part with one and make you its owner for $1,600.