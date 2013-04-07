Trending

Lenovo Releases 30-inch Professional AH-IPS Display

Lenovo announced the release of its ThinkVision LT3053p professional monitor.

The Thinkvision LT3053p will pack an AH-IPS panel, which will deliver much better colors and viewing angles as compared to typical TN panels. The viewing angles are as such 178 degrees in all directions, and the panel should cover 99 percent of the Adobe RGB spectrum. The screen also has a resolution of 2560 by 1600 pixels, giving it an aspect ratio of 16:10. The contrast ratio is 1,000:1 static, 3,000,000:1 dynamic, and the brightness will go as high as 300 cd/m2.

Display inputs include HDMI, DVI-D, VGA and DisplayPort. The monitor also packs an integrated USB hub, which can drive up to five USB devices.

Included with the screen is a monitor hood which will reduce light reflection and improve perceived color consistency.

The Lenovo ThinkVision LT3053p will be available by the end of this month, and Lenovo will part with one and make you its owner for $1,600.

  • samuelspark 07 April 2013 01:02
    That's expensive... Even for a QHD monitor.
    Reply
  • joytech22 07 April 2013 01:29
    Does it have built-in calibration sensors? No?
    Does it automatically calibrate colours to compensate for room variances? No?

    Then why does it cost so much again?
    The quality of the display itself is impressive, but not $1600 impressive.

    Bring on automated colour calibration and built-in sensors and maybe I'll meet them somewhere between $1500-$1700.
    Reply
  • chicofehr 07 April 2013 05:41
    Dell and HP both got a 30" at around $1000 without the hood. I can use a cardboard box to make a hood and save $600. I got the Dell U3011 and don't see the need for the hood part. Waiting for the 4K monitors to come down to same price before I get one.
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 07 April 2013 09:51
    Are the blinders really necessary?
    Reply
  • patrick hamilton 07 April 2013 12:16
    They claim much better viewing angles, then tack on a hood.
    Reply
  • 07 April 2013 15:36
    When is someone going to make a LED 30 incher? That hood is hideous who would use that? Ive been using my HP 30 incher for 2 years now and never looked back at any less resolution. Once you have one of these you won't go back either.
    Reply
  • chumly 07 April 2013 18:12
    Overpriced!
    Reply
  • phyco126 07 April 2013 18:26
    soldier2013When is someone going to make a LED 30 incher? That hood is hideous who would use that? Ive been using my HP 30 incher for 2 years now and never looked back at any less resolution. Once you have one of these you won't go back either.
    I'm really confused by your first question. This monitor is LED backlit. Graphic designers and video editors at my job use hoods, though they tend to make their own with cardboard.
    Reply
  • kensingtron 07 April 2013 22:19
    phyco126I'm really confused by your first question. This monitor is LED backlit. Graphic designers and video editors at my job use hoods, though they tend to make their own with cardboard.
    He's talking about . Our designers turn all the lights off and shut the blinds.
    Reply
  • kensingtron 07 April 2013 22:20
    true LED display

    http://reviews.cnet.com/flat-panel-tvs/samsung-kn55f9500-real-oled/4505-6482_7-35561989.html
    Reply