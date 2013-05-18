NEC Launches the EA234WMi 23-inch IPS Monitor

NEC has expanded its high-end MultiSync EA series of monitors with the EA234WMi, which features a 23-inch LED backlit AH-IPS panel with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. As with other IPS panels, the EA234WMi features a brightness of 250 cd/m2, viewing angles of 178° / 178°, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 25,000:1.

The monitor also features a DisplayPort, DVI-D, D-Sub, HDMI and VGA inputs with NEC’s ControlSync technology that allows users to control up to six EA234WMi displays in a multi-monitor configuration through a single "master" monitor. The EA234WMi is mounted on an ergonomic adjustable stand with 130 mm height adjustment, tilt, swivel and pivot. Additionally, it includes a four-port USB 2.0 hub, integrated speakers (2 x 1W) and a headphone jack.

"We are excited to add the MultiSync EA234WMi to our portfolio. This model offers a robust feature set to meet the needs of the most demanding users," said Kevin Christopherson, Director of Product Marketing for Desktop Displays at NEC Display Solutions.

"Not only will customers get exceptional performance, but this display also has received the highest levels of environmental certifications."

The NEC MultiSync EA234WMi will be available in May 2013 for $269 with a three year limited parts and labor warranty.