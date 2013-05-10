Origin PC Offering Premium Mobile Gaming Bundle

Origin PC said that for a limited time, the company is shipping its EON17-SLX RTS (Ready-To-Ship) gaming laptop with a high-performance Razer Lachesis gaming mouse, a Corsair HSIA gaming headset and an Origin PC Messenger Bag. This limited-edition bundle will be shipped the next business day after payment is processed, costing a hefty $3,399 USD. That's a savings of $500, the company states, as all items sold separately would be equal to $3,899 USD.
The laptop itself is rather hefty in the hardware department as well, packing an Intel Core i7-3840Q mobile processor and two Nvidia GeForce GTX 680M GPUs (4 GB VRAM combined) in SLI mode and with Origin PC professional GPU overclocking. Backing this CPU/GPU marriage is 16 GB of Corsair Vengeance 1600 MHz RAM, a 240 GB SSD and a 1 TB HDD for extra storage.
Origin PC's premium gaming laptop also sports a 17.3-inch Full HD LED-lit screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a built-in 2MP webcam, an 8x DVD writer and Windows 7 Home Premium 64-Bit Edition. There are also four USB 3.0 ports (one powered), one USB 2.0 port, HTMI 1.4a output, an eSATA port, Ethernet, a microphone and headphone jack, a Displayport, a line-in jack, an S/PDIF Digital Out optical audio port, and a media card reader.
Even more, there's a fingerprint / biometric reader for password-free access, Wireless N and Bluetooth connectivity, a customizable backlit keyboard, and integrated High-Definition Audio with THX TruStudio Pro and up to 7.1 Channel support. All of this is backed by an 8-Cell Ion (89.21WH) battery. Naturally, this laptop can be configured with extra goodies like gaming eyewear, speakers, notebook coolers and whatnot.
"All RTS systems offer the same unmatched quality and performance as all ORIGIN PC systems and are backed by the same industry leading lifetime 24/7 customer support," the company said.
To get your gaming laptop bundle from Origin PC, head here.
What if you like to game at friends houses but dont want to drag around a desktop. It's much easier carrying a laptop then carrying a desktop + monitor to a LAN party.
Vmem you dont use it on battery you use it plugged in. Though you can get a few hours of web browsing if you must. You use this just like you would a desktop except its way more portable.
cons29 you dont carry this everyday, its not a daily use laptop like that. You only carry it when you are taking it somewhere to game on.
azn cracker no some people like to LAN party some people like to game at different places on their own comp but dont want to lug around a desktop and monitor. more narrow mindedness
I own an m18x and an Asus Zenbook Prime and a i7-980x + 5870 desktop and each 1 has its uses.
There is still a demand for high performance laptops, I am using a laptop with a quad core, 32GBs of ram and a fire pro video card right now. That being said its a workstation first, laptop second.
I have the ability to easily move my workstation and take my work remote, even when there is no internet connection available. This was worth the extra $'s over a desktop, but its a specific set of needs that can truly qualify buying something like this over a desktop. In addition to a desktop is another story.
I understand exactly what you mean and love LAN parties myself, however, I have a mini-ITX machine built exactly for that purpose with a stock clock i5 2500 and Radeon 7870 in a bitfenix prodig, which I can easily pick up, throw in the backseat of my car, and go to my friend's place. all of this cost about half as much as this laptop would cost, and seriously, even when you LAN party, you would throw that laptop in the back of your car as well no? or at least take a bus (which wouldn't be too bad with a prodigy either). surely you don't mean to WALK all the way to your friend's place? which is the only situation where I see having this concrete slab being advantageous.
that aside, I see you own three separate machines each with a well suited, niche purpose. this is great and it sounds like you're making pretty good use out of your m18x. however, keep in mind most people don't have that kind of cash to spend $2k+ on a laptop only for LAN parties. you won't believe the amount of college students and parents I've had to persuade away from getting an m18x as the student's SOLE LAPTOP going into college...