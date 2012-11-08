LG Intros World's First 21:9 UltraWide Monitor

On Thursday LG Electronics revealed the 29-inch EA93 UltraWide Monitor, reportedly the "world's first" display to sport a 21:9 aspect ratio. The company said it offers a 4-Screen Split feature and 100-percent sRGB color space expression to provide better multitasking and multimedia capabilities.

"The UltraWide Monitor’s 21:9 aspect ratio is very close to the dimensions of movie theater screens," the company said. "Its cinematic dimensions allow the monitor to display films the way they were intended. The monitor also takes advantage of IPS display technology so viewers can enjoy lifelike picture quality movies at almost any angle."

According to the specs, the EA93 offers a 2560 x 1080 resolution, a typical brightness of 300nits, a response time of 5ms GTG, and a 100-percent sRGB color gamut. Interfaces include one DVI-D dual port, two HDMI ports (1x MHL), four USB 3.0 ports (1 up, 3 down), one display port, PC audio in and headphone out.

"The UltraWide monitor can connect the monitor to two external devices via Dual Link-up, providing consistent color across the entire screen, eliminating the bezels that typically divide the view in dual-monitor set-ups," LG said. "[It] offers 100-percent of the sRGB color space and is hardware-color-calibration ready, making it perfectly adept at expressing consistent true-to-life colors that graphics professionals require."

Additional features include LG’s CINEMA SCREEN Design, Picture-In-Picture (PIP), Picture-By-Picture (PBP), Auto Ratio Control, Super Energy Saving, True Color Finder (S/W), H/W Calibration, two 7W speakers, a tilt stand, a 178(H)/178(V) viewing angle and more.

LG’s UltraWide Monitor will be introduced in Korea early this month and rolled-out globally in the weeks following.