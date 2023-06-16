A Real Bundle Deal! Get an i7-12700K, Mobo, 32GB of DDR5, and Game for Just $436

We often see some great bundle deals from Microcenter, but if you're not lucky enough to live near a store, you often miss some of their great in-store combo offers. So today it's great to see an excellent bundle deal from a big retailer like Newegg which is offering a PC combination of parts that include a CPU, Motherboard, RAM, and even a free game.

Parts included in this combo offer are an Intel Core i7-12700K CPU, MSI Pro Z690 motherboard, 32GB G.SKILL DDR5 6400 RAM, and Total War: Warhammer 3 — all for just $436. You can also use code BTS349 for an extra $60 discount.

But if you are looking for a recently released gaming laptop, the Lenovo 16-inch Legion Pro 7 is now just $2,249. This high-spec laptop contains a powerful RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a top-spec Core i9-13900HX processor, making it ideal for running the latest games titles with ease.

Over at Newegg, you can grab this Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU on sale for $239. This is not the lowest price this processor has been, but it's still a large $55 discount when you use the promotional code SSCTA622 at checkout. With a combination of eight P-cores and four E-cores and a boost clock of up to 5GHz, the 12700KF is a powerful gaming or productivity choice.

See more of today's Real Deals further down the page.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Core i7-12700K, MSI Pro Z690, 32GB G.Skill DDR5 6400 RAM, and Warhammer 3 Combo: now $436 at Newegg with promo code (was $784)

This fantastic combo deal bundle includes an Intel Core i7-12700K CPU, MSI Pro Z690 motherboard, 32GB G.SKILL DDR5 6400 RAM, and Total War: Warhammer 3 video game. Use code BTS349 for a $60 discount.



Lenovo 16-inch Legion Pro 7 (Model - 16IRX8H): now $2,249 at B&H Photo (was $2,899)

Powering a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS screen is an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, an RTX 4080 with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM, and 32GBs of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, with a 1TB SSD.

Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU: now $239 at Newegg with promo code (was $277)

The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of eight P-cores and four E-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K. Use code SSCTA622 for a $55 discount.

LG 27GN800-B FHD Gaming Monitor: now $245 at Amazon (was $299)

This is a 27-inch 1440p monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync, FreeSync, and HDR10 support. It connects over both HDMI and DisplayPort and covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut.

4TB Nextorage Japan SSD with Heatsink for PS5: now $329 at Newegg (was $449)

The Nextorage SSD is a high-speed NVMe SSD that's produced by Phison and comes in the M.2 2280 form factor. With very quick Gen 4 sequential read and write speeds of 7,300/6,900 MB/s respectively, this drive is ideal for inclusion in a PlayStation 5 or PC, and as this large 4TB capacity comes with a built-in heatsink, heat should not be an issue when inclosed in a PS5.

Looking for more deals?