Acer Predator X34 S: A 34-Inch 200Hz Nano-IPS Curved Monitor with 0.5ms Response Time

One of Acer’s partners has quietly started selling the company’s not-yet-announced curved monitor designed for demanding gamers. The Predator X34 S brings together a bright UW-QHD Nano-IPS panel, a 200 Hz variable refresh rate with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology on top, and an ultra-low response time. The number of features makes the Predator X34 S one of the most advanced gaming displays around, but it will come at a hefty price point.

The Acer Predator X34 brings plenty of impressive specs: It uses a 34-inch Nano-IPS panel featuring a 1900R curvature, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 3840×1440 resolution, 400 nits typical brightness (550 nits brightness in HDR mode), a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a 200 Hz maximum refresh rate in overclock mode, a 1 ms response time (as well as a 0.5 ms minimal response time), and 178°/178° horizontal/vertical viewing angles.

LG Display’s Nano-IPS panels are rated as 10-bit panels, and therefore Acer’s Predator X34 can display 1.07 billion colors and reproduce 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Acer will ship the LCD factory-calibrated to a Delta E<2 accuracy.

(Image credit: Acer/Taobao.com)

The Predator X34 carries VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 badge, which is the most basic HDR level that does not require any form of local dimming. This kind of HDR support does not allow the new monitor to apply for VESA’s DisplayHDR 500 certification, but the currently available Predator X34 P does not support any kind of HDR at all because of its 300 nits typical brightness, so even HDR400 is an upgrade in case of the X34 S.

(Image credit: Acer/Taobao.com)

The Predator supports a DisplayPort, an HDMI connector, and a USB Type-C input with an 85W power delivery capability. The unit also has a USB 3.0 hub and an audio out. Speaking of audio, the display also has two 7W speakers.

(Image credit: Acer/Taobao.com)

Traditionally for Acer’s Predator series premium gaming displays, the Predator X34 S comes with an aggressive-looking stand that can adjust the height, tilt, and swivel. For those who need even more flexible adjustments, the LCD has VESA 100×100 mounting holes.

(Image credit: Acer/Taobao.com)

At present, Acer’s Predator X34 S can be pre-ordered from Chinese Taobao.com for ¥9999 ($1,472 including VAT, $1,302 without VAT). The item is expected to be released in China this December. It is unclear whether Acer has plans to launch its Predator X34 S in other countries and at what price. Considering that the product specifications look quite competitive, it makes sense for Acer to release it this holiday season in Europe and the US. Still, the company has not formally announced its new Predator anywhere.