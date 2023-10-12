Acer's SpatialLabs View Pro 27 Features 4K 160Hz Panel, Glasses-Free 3D

Earlier this year, we looked at the Acer SpatialLabs View 15.6-inch portable monitor. While portable displays are a dime a dozen these days, the SpatialLabs View is unique because it enables glass-free 3D for use in supported games and applications. While the technology is impressive, the 15.6-inch form factor was slightly limiting. Acer is changing that today with the new SpatialLabs View Pro 27, which, as its name implies, measures 27 inches across.

The SpatialLabs View Pro 27 builds on the foundation laid out by its smaller sibling. It employs stereoscopic 3D (where two images are displayed, slightly offset to trick your brain into thinking that you’re viewing a 3D image) along with head and eye-tracking. But whereas the SpatialLabs View offers a 4K resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate, the SpatialLabs Pro 27 features a 4K VA panel with a maximum 160 Hz refresh rate. Critically for gamers, this monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync Adaptive-Sync technologies.

Other key specifications include a maximum brightness of 400 nits, a contrast ratio of 1,000:1, and a response time of 5ms. Acer also quotes DCI-P3 coverage of 95 percent, and the screen features an anti-reflective coating to cut down on reflections while you’re trying to enjoy 3D imagery. A detachable hood is also provided to minimize distractions and maximize color accuracy.

(Image credit: Acer)

The SpatialLabs Pro 27 features dual 2.5-watt speakers, which are common on monitors of this size. However, Acer employs AI enhancements in conjunction with the head tracking sensors to produce spatial audio. So, not only does the three-dimensional immersion encompass your visual senses, but it also extends to what you hear.

You’ll find one HDMI 2.1 port, one DisplayPort 2.0 port, and one USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1, 5 Gbps, DisplayPort Alt-Mode) port for connecting to your computer. There are also two USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1, 5 Gbps) for connecting peripherals.

Content creators will be able to view 3D content using the SpatialLabs Model Viewer, and there are plugins available to assist with development in popular engines like Unreal and Unity.

Acer says that the Spatial Labs Pro 27 will launch globally during the first quarter of 2024. Pricing and specific regional availability will be announced closer to launch.