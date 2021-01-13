Asus’ HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitors Come In Your Size

After teasing us this summer , Asus started putting its money where its mouth is today, detailing not one, not 2.1, but three monitors debuting this year with HDMI 2.1 ports.

For those seeking the best 4K gaming monitors , HDMI 2.1 brings notable benefits. While HDMI 2.0 limits 4K resolution to a refresh rate of 60 Hz, HDMI 2.1 ups it to 120 Hz without using compression.

Following last week’s announcement that Acer’s first HDMI 2.1 monitor will be available in May, Asus announced during CES 2021 today that its three HDMI 2.1 monitors, one 28-inch, one 32-inch and one 43-inch, will all be available in North America in Q2. More specific dates and pricing wasn’t shared.

Asus HDMI 2.1 Monitors Specs

Name Size Panel Type Resolution Max Refresh Rate Response Time Adaptive-Sync Color HDR Ports Extra Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A 28 inches Fast IPS 3840 x 2160 144 Hz 1ms (GTG) AMD FreeSync Premium Pro 125% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 DisplayHDR 400 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 DSC Variable overdrive, ELMB Sync Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ 32 inches IPS 3840 x 2160 144 HHz 1ms G-Sync Compatible 98% DCI-P3 DisplayHDR 600 2x HDMI 2.1, Display 1.4 DSC ELMB Sync, variable overdrive Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ 43 inches VA 3840 x 2160 144 Hz 1ms AMD FreeSync Premium Pro 90% DCI-P3 DisplayHDR 1000 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4 DSC ELMB Sync

Of course, in order to reap the benefits of HDMI 2.1, you’ll need to connect one of these monitors to a system that has an HDMI 2.1 port (along with the right cable). The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X already have you covered. PC gamers, meanwhile, will need one of the best graphics cards . Only the AMD Radeon RX 6000-series and Nvidia RTX 3000-series cards support it, assuming you can find any in stock. HDMI 2.1 laptops aren’t readily available yet, but CES 2021 has shown us that that should be changing this year, including with options from Asus, Lenovo and Razer.

Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ (Image credit: Asus)

If you do have the right system though, you’ll also be able use the monitors’ Auto Low Latency Mode feature. Part of HDMI 2.1, this “enables the ideal latency setting to automatically be set allowing for smooth, lag-free and uninterrupted viewing and interactivity,” as the spec makers put it.

Asus TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A (Image credit: Asus)

Outside of the fancy new port, Asus also equipped all the monitors with ELMB Sync, Asus’ motion blur-fighting tech. You also get DisplayPort 1.4 DSC, which enables 4K gamers to hit the monitors’ max refresh rate of 144 Hz, albeit with compression.

The PG32UQ also comes with Nvidia Reflex , an input lag analyzer that’s also supposed to fight latency, which is a nice addition considering the feature was originally only available with 360Hz monitors.