Acer Spin 3 and 5 Laptops Let You Pick Your Favorite Aspect Ratio

Acer is updating its Spin 2-in-1 laptop lineup here at CES 2020, and is differentiating the Spin 3 and Spin 5 by using different screen resolutions.
The Spin 3 will launch in April for $699 with a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 resolution display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. I personally like that because it offers a taller display for seeing more of your work.
Its counterpart, the Spin 5, will use a 13.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 display with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. It will launch in June starting at $899.
Specs
|Acer Spin 3
|Acer Spin 5
|CPU
|Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7
|Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus (integrated)
|Intel Iris Plus (integrated)
|RAM
|Up to 16GB
|Up to 16GB
|Display
|14-inch, 1920 x 1080, 3:2
|13.5-inch, 2560 x 1440, 16:9
|Storage
|Dual SSDs
|Up to 1TB SSD
|Ports
|Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI, MicroSD card reader
|2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI, MicroSD card reader
|Input
|Included Acer Active Stylus
|Included Acer Active Stylus
|Starting price
|$699
|$899
Both models sport Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3 (though the Spin 5 has one more Thunderbolt 3 port than the Spin 3) and include a stylus with Wacom AES technology.