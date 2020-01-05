Trending

Acer Spin 3 and 5 Laptops Let You Pick Your Favorite Aspect Ratio

16:9 or 3:2?

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer is updating its Spin 2-in-1 laptop lineup here at CES 2020, and is differentiating the Spin 3 and Spin 5 by using different screen resolutions. 

The Spin 3 will launch in April for $699 with a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 resolution display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. I personally like that because it offers a taller display for seeing more of your work.

Its counterpart, the Spin 5, will use a 13.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 display with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. It will launch in June starting at $899.

Specs


Acer Spin 3Acer Spin 5
CPUUp to 10th Gen Intel Core i7Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7
GraphicsIntel Iris Plus (integrated)Intel Iris Plus (integrated)
RAMUp to 16GBUp to 16GB
Display14-inch, 1920 x 1080, 3:213.5-inch, 2560 x 1440, 16:9
StorageDual SSDsUp to 1TB SSD
PortsThunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI, MicroSD card reader2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI, MicroSD card reader
InputIncluded Acer Active StylusIncluded Acer Active Stylus
Starting price$699 $899

(Image credit: Acer)

Both models sport Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3 (though the Spin 5 has one more Thunderbolt 3 port than the Spin 3) and include a stylus with Wacom AES technology.