Acer Spin 3 and 5 Laptops Let You Pick Your Favorite Aspect Ratio

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer is updating its Spin 2-in-1 laptop lineup here at CES 2020, and is differentiating the Spin 3 and Spin 5 by using different screen resolutions.

The Spin 3 will launch in April for $699 with a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 resolution display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. I personally like that because it offers a taller display for seeing more of your work.

Its counterpart, the Spin 5, will use a 13.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 display with a more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. It will launch in June starting at $899.

Specs



Acer Spin 3 Acer Spin 5 CPU Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Graphics Intel Iris Plus (integrated) Intel Iris Plus (integrated) RAM Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Display 14-inch, 1920 x 1080, 3:2 13.5-inch, 2560 x 1440, 16:9 Storage Dual SSDs Up to 1TB SSD Ports Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI, MicroSD card reader 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI, MicroSD card reader Input Included Acer Active Stylus Included Acer Active Stylus Starting price $699 $899

(Image credit: Acer)

Both models sport Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3 (though the Spin 5 has one more Thunderbolt 3 port than the Spin 3) and include a stylus with Wacom AES technology.