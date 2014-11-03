Acer's V Nitro Black Edition Rocks 4K IPS Screen (Updated)

Acer’s V Nitro series of gaming laptops have already been on the market for a while, but now the company is expanding the series with a new, extra-special version.
Under the hood, the V Nitro Black Edition resembles the other V Nitro configurations that are available. It carries an Intel Core i7-4710HQ processor, 16 GB of DDR3 memory, an Nvidia GTX 860M graphics card, a 256 GB SSD and a 1 TB hard drive. Installed on the laptop is a copy of Microsoft’s Windows 8.1.
As far as connectivity goes, you’ll find three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card reader, a headphone out jack and a power connector. A dual-antenna 802.11n radio handles wireless connectivity together with a Bluetooth 4.0 module. There is also an HD webcam for video conferences, and the laptop is Skype-certified.
What sets this new V Nitro Black Edition laptop apart from the models that were already available is the UHD IPS display, which has a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels.
Acer’s MSRP for the Aspire V Nitro Black Edition laptop is $1,499.99, which, considering the laptop comes with a 4K IPS display, is actually quite reasonable. It should be available in shops sometime mid-November.
Additionally, buyers of qualifying Full HD variants of the laptop will receive a free download code for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Unity game.
Update: This article was updated at 10:52 AM EST on November 3 to clarify that only Full HD variants of the Aspire V Nitro Black Edition laptop come with a game key.
I am not bashing them for including a UHD panel on a laptop that starts at $1500, that is an amazing deal. I just hope that they don't lower the build quality of the chassis like Lenovo did with the Y50 in order to fit the UHD monitor into the budget.
However, reason why it's so cheap is because it's using a 860M, not a 870M which I would put instead so you get good fps in 4k.