Adata's 1600W PSU Powers Four GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Cards

Adata is showcasing its upcoming fully digital power supply that can handle four Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards without breaking sweat at Computex 2023. The Adata Fusion 1600 Titanium PSU is fully digital, compatible with ATX 3.0 as well as PCIe 5.0 specifications and will be Adata's flagship power supply when it arrives.

To demonstrate the potential of its Fusion 1600 Titanium power supply, Adata attached it to a rig featuring four of Asustek's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards and ran FurMark and OctaneBench to load it to the maximum.

Theoretically, four of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards running at their peak power draw would be asking for 1800W of power, exceeding the capacity of the 1600W power supply. However, the PSU managed to continuously supply the rig with circa 1800W without any problems. Furthermore, the system peaked at over 2200W, which exceeds the capacity of the PSU by over 37.5%.

It looks like Adata's Fusion 1600W Titanum can handle extreme loads pretty well thanks to its planar transformers and GaN FETs. While GaN transistors are actively used for mobile electronics as well as in electric vehicles, Adata (or rather its OEM partner Delta Electronics) will be among the first to use gallium nitride electronics for gaming PSUs.

In fact, the Adata Fusion 1600W Titanium is a fully-digital PSU, featuring three MCUs to enable advanced software control and monitoring as well as to provide greater precision in voltage regulation and power distribution. Users of all-digital PSUs can adjust various parameters, such as fan curves and over-current protection levels. Digital PSUs can also offer improved efficiency by enabling precise control over power stages and real-time adjustments in Power Factor Correction (PFC), though Adata yet has to confirm which features it supports using its software.

Adata says that the Adata Fusion 1600W power supply will be available starting next month, though does not disclose its recommended price. Keeping in mind that we are dealing with an advanced all-digital PSU that uses GaN, the unit will certainly carry a premium price tag. The PSU will come with a 12-year warranty.