Alphacool's All-In-One Liquid Cooler For Graphics Cards Looks Rad

(Image credit: Alphacool)

We're all familiar with all-in-one liquid CPU coolers, but it's not every day that we see one for GPUs. In fact, it's not even every year, but it looks like it might now happen two years in a row because Alphacool is teasing its Eiswold Aurora -- which it will show off at CES in January.

(Image credit: Alphacool)

We don't have many details on the Eiswold Aurora yet, except for the information Alphacool provided in its tweet. The unit has a 'new silent pump' and comes with a nickel-plated copper cooler. The company also says that it is compatible with all GPX Aurora Eisblock GPU water blocks, both made from plexiglass and Acetal, so we reckon this is a stick-on pump that you can fit on the company's line of existing GPU water blocks.

From what we can see, the unit is built from multiple parts, too. One part looks to be the pump unit which attaches to the GPU and makes it much wider, to which you can connect fittings and tubing with what looks like G1/4" threads. Exactly how you'll fill the unit is the biggest remaining question.

(Image credit: Alphacool)

For all intents and purposes, that's a great approach to creating an all-in-one solution for graphics cards, because it does ensure compatibility with a wide range of graphics cards. However, calling it an 'all in one' might be a bit of a stretch. It certainly looks easier than a custom loop, though.

We can't wait to see what Alphacool has on display at CES.