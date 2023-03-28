Amazon Spring Sale: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Headset Drops to a New Low

Amazon is having its Spring Sale (opens in new tab) in the UK and you can find great deals on your favourite tech. Spotted today is a 22% saving on our best wireless gaming headset (opens in new tab) pick, so if you're looking to save some money on purchasing a new headset, now is a great time to pull the trigger.

At a new low price (according to the Camelizer) you can pick up Corsair's Virtuoso RGB SE wireless headset for £139. That's a £40 saving on its previous price tag of £179, and one of the best deals for a premium high-fidelity headset in Amazon's UK Spring Sale.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Gaming Headset: now £139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was £179)

These premium cans from Corsair provide a wireless connection using Corsair's Slipstream wireless technology. The speakers use a matched pair of 50mm high-density neodymium drivers, with a frequency response range of 20Hz-40,000Hz. The broadcast quality mic is detachable and the headset features a luxurious metal finish with RGB accents.

We had a chance to review the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE when it launched and were really impressed with the product, awarding it with an Editor's Choice award. With attractive grown-up looks as well as an impressive 20-hour battery life the headset also included powerful hi-res audio quality. The headset can be used wired via a 3.5mm or USB port and charging uses a USB-C port (USB-A to USB-C cable included).

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE has some impressive specs, so it should be for such a premium headset. The headset speakers use a matched pair of 50mm high-density neodymium drivers, with a frequency response range of 20Hz-40,000Hz for hi-res audio reproduction. With its closed-back design there is minimal audio bleed out, and accompanied by the leatherette-covered memory foam ear cushions environmental sounds are reduced.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Driver Type 50mm Neodymium Frequency Response 20Hz-40KHz Impedance 32 Ohms Design Style Closed-back Battery Life 20 hours Range 60 feet Lighting 16.8 Million RGB, 1 zone Microphone Type Omnidirectional Weight 0.8 pounds (360g)

The Virtuoso RGB SE uses Corsair's proprietary wireless technology Slipstream which touts hyper-fast gaming-grade wireless connectivity with a distance range of around 60ft - depending on the environment of course. Another excellent feature of the Virtuoso RGB SE is its broadcast-grade detachable microphone which uses a 9.5mm omnidirectional microphone and provides superb vocal clarity especially when gaming or using Discord.