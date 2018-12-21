AMD Launches Athlon 220GE and 240GE CPUs With Radeon Vega Graphics

by
9 Comments

AMD's Athlon 240GE and 220GE CPUs are now available for purchase with an MSRP of $75 and $65, respectively. These 35W processors come bearing the Zen microarchitecture paired with an integrated Radeon Vega graphics engine, much like the Athlon 200GE we reviewed earlier this month. That model gained more popularity recently as new motherboard firmwares now allow the supposedly locked processor to receive the overclocking treatment.


Athlon 240GE
Athlon 220GE
Athlon 200GE
Pentium
Gold G5600
Pentium
Gold G5400
Ryzen 3 2200G
Ryzen 5 2400G
TDP
35W
35W
35W
54W
54W
65W
65W
Architecture
Zen
Zen
Zen
Coffee Lake
Coffee Lake
Zen
Zen
Process
14nm
14nm
14nm
14nm++
14nm++
14nm
14nm
Cores / Threads
2 / 4
2 / 4
2 / 4
2 / 4
2 / 4
4 / 4
4 / 8
Frequency Base / Boost
3.5 GHz / -
3.4 GHz / -
3.2 / -
3.9 / -
3.7 / -
3.5 / 3.7
3.6 / 3.9
Memory Speed
DDR4-2667
DDR4-2677
DDR4-2677
DDR4-2400
DDR4-2400
DDR4-2933DDR4-2933
Memory Controller
Dual-Channel
Dual-Channel
Dual-Channel
Dual-Channel
Dual-Channel
Dual-ChannelDual-Channel
Cache (L3)
4MB4MB4MB
4MB
4MB
4MB
4MB
Integrated Graphics
Radeon Vega 3 (3CU)Radeon Vega 3 (3CU)Radeon Vega 3 (3CU)
UHD Graphics 630
UHD Graphics 610
Radeon Vega 8 (8CU)
Radeon Vega 11 (11 CU)
Unlocked Multiplier
No
No
Yes, but unsupported
No
No
Yes
Yes
MSRP
$75
$65
$55
$86
$64
$99
$160

Like the Athlon 200GE, these dual-core, four-thread processors come with a static base frequency and no Precision Boost, but the two new models have higher clock frequencies that should improve performance in single-threaded applications. The Radeon Vega-based graphics engine is composed of three Compute Units (CUs) that serve up a modest 192 Stream processors.

AMD's release of the Athlon 200GE earlier this year marked the company's first Zen-based processor to tackle the sub-$100 processor market. That's an important step for AMD because Intel typically dominates this high-volume segment of the market with its Pentium processors. The new Athlon models represent a step up the pricing chain that plugs the big pricing gap between AMD's $100 Ryzen 3 2200G and the now-low-end Athlon 200GE. 

Like all mainstream Ryzen processors, these chips drop into AM4 motherboards, with the value-centric A320 chipset being the obvious pairing. Recently, motherboard firmware updates from MSI and Gigabyte made it possible to overclock the Athlon 200GE, and it is possible that those same benefits will apply to the new models, as well. According to AMD, however, these new models are locked processors.

The new Athlons aren't performance-oriented processors. Instead, AMD says they're ideal for basic computing tasks like Web browsing, word processing and low-end gaming. The idea here is that you don't need to pair the Athlon 200GE with a discrete graphics card. Its three Vega CUs, with 64 Stream processors each, come together in a very entry-level GPU that is still capable of playable frame rates at 720p in eSports games.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Paul Alcorn

Paul Alcorn is a Senior Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews on CPUs, storage and enterprise hardware.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
9 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • trdeye
    If only AMD can get is eyes from its a**e/sand and start to encourage these parts to enter Chromebooks, it can increase market share greatly in the lowend. The Pentium Gold equivalents are found in 500$ chromebooks and above.
  • emeralds1000000
    we are still waiting for the 2 years old Xbox one X APU AMD ...
  • tbq
    I would love to see benchmarks comparing all of these sub-$100 processors in productivity, gaming, and rendering tasks that can potentially be GPU accelerated, but without using discrete GPUs. Most of these CPUs will be used in $300-400 systems that you might help your grandparents pick out, or you'd get for your kid to do schoolwork. These processors will never be paired with $500+ GPUs in a normal use case. Let's see exactly how they stack up on their own, bottlenecks and all.
Display All 9 comments
Most Popular
  1. Samsung to Manufacture IBM’s 7nm Power CPUs
  2. AMD Rockets Onto Nasdaq-100 Index
  3. Best CPUs for Desktop Applications
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.