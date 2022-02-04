AMD Engineer Confirms Work on RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPUs at 5 and 6nm

An AMD Infinity Data Fabric Silicon Design Engineer has perhaps been a little overeager in revealing his impressive work experience on LinkedIn. The social network posting by Brian Walters, who works at AMD Austin, mentions several products that are yet to be officially launched, alongside details about their manufacturing node. Specifically, Walters lists several Navi 3X GPUs (which are due this year) and a brand new Instinct accelerator card, which might not be officially unveiled until Q2 or Q3 2022. The LinkedIn gaffe was spotted by @blueisviolet and brought to our attention by @davideneco25320.

In a section of Walters' work experience sub-headed "Projects," the Design Engineer says that current/past projects include work on "Navi31 (5nm, 6nm), Navi32 (5nm, 6nm), Navi33 (6nm)… [and] MI300 (6nm)." Taking this at face value, the information suggests that both Navi 31 and Navi32 will be multi-chip-module (MCM) GPUs using a mix of fabrication nodes. Thus, larger Navi 31 and Navi32 are likely hybrid architecture GPUs.

Moving down the Navi 3X ranks (remember bigger numbers are the smaller GPUs), the Navi 33 GPU is probably sticking to a monolithic GPU design, with the single die fabricated at 6nm. It will be very interesting to see RDNA 3 graphics cards launch with this mix of MCM and monolithic GPUs. However, AMD has a good track record of similar progression with CPUs and Instinct accelerators, so there isn't much concern about the bigger consumer GPUs going hybrid.

When the Navi 3X GPUs arrive, consumers will know them as the AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series. It is probably still too early to make sensible predictions about the GPU configurations of these cards (cores, speeds, memory, etc.), but rumors suggest that Navi 3X will be a significant update.

Last but not least, for data center and HPC folk, it is good to see the AMD Instinct MI300 surfaced by the insider source. Of course, the current Instinct top-dog, the MI200, already features an MCM GPU, which we think is feeding down to the consumer GPUs. AMD Instinct MI300 will be more of the same, tweaked and beefed up to compete against the best from Nvidia and new entrant Intel.

AMD confirmed that both RDNA 3 GPUs and Zen 4 CPUs would be coming sometime in 2022 in a presentation last summer, and various execs have restated this timescale in the interim.