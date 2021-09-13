AMD GPU and CPU Drivers Add Windows 11 Support, Unified Auto Overclocking

AMD has released new Radeon Software Adrenalin and Ryzen chipset drivers to pave the way for Windows 11. Besides Windows 11 support, the latest drivers also bring new features for Radeon gamers, including an auto-overclocking function for AMD-powered systems.

With the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.9.1 driver, consumers who own a system with a Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 processor and Radeon RX 6000 graphics card can squeeze extra performance our of both components with a click of a button (or at least just a few clicks). The new auto overclocking feature is located inside the "Tuning" sub tab that's under the "Performance" tab in AMD's Radeon software. There's also a separate tuning section for overclocking processors only.

In addition to the auto overclocking feature, the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.9.1 driver also unlocks the Smart Access Memory (SAM) technology for AMD's previous Radeon RX 5000 graphics cards, as long as they're paired with a Ryzen 5000 or compatible Ryzen 3000 Zen 2 chips on an AMD 500-series motherboard. AMD has also expanded FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support for up to 27 different titles.

In other news, the Ryzen chipset 3.09.01.140 driver ushers in support for Windows 11 as well. The list of supported chipsets include WRX80, TRX40, 500-series, X399, 400-series and 300-series. Not all Ryzen chips are compatible with Windows 11, though. The list of unsupported processors includes first-generation Ryzen and Threadripper parts, Ryzen 2000G, mobile 2000U and seventh-generation A-series APUs.

You can download latest Radeon Software Adrenalin and Ryzen chipset drivers for your system on AMD.com.