Trending

AMD Navi 22 and Navi 23 Show Up In Linux Driver

By Graphics Cards 

Are these the high-end Navi GPUs Lisa Su promised?

AMD Radeon RX 5700

(Image credit: AMD)

References to Navi 22 and Navi 23 silicon have been spotted inside a Linux driver by a 3DCenter forum veteran known as Berniyh (you can find them here and here). Could these be the high-end Navi parts Lisa Su was referring to in August?

Nvidia has been sitting peacefully alone in the premium graphics card market. Although AMD has already launched its Navi-based graphics cards (AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT) the chipmaker still doesn't have an answer for Nvidia's high-end offerings, such as the GeForce RTX 2080 Super or RTX 2080 Ti. Berniyh's discovery doesn't mean big Navi is landing tomorrow, but it is coming.

Specs

GPUArchitectureTransistor CountDie SizeFoundryLithographyGraphics CardRelease Date
Navi 23RDNA 2.0??TSMC7nm+??
Navi 22RDNA 2.0??TSMC7nm+Radeon RX 5900?
Navi 21RDNA 2.0??TSMC7nm+Radeon RX 5800?
Navi 10RDNA 1.010.3 billion251 mm²TSMC7nmRadeon RX 5700July 2019
Navi 12RDNA 1.0??TSMC7nmRadeon RX 5600?
Navi 14RDNA 1.06.4 billion158 mm²TSMC7nmRadeon RX 5500October 2019

*Specifications for Navi 23, 22, 21 and 12 are unconfirmed.

The current buzz inside the hardware circles is that Navi 21, 22 and 23 are likely to utilize AMD's second-generation RDNA (Radeon DNA) and, as a result, are also likely based on an improved 7nm+ process node. However, there's no hard evidence to back this up. 

AMD Navi 22 & Navi 23

(Image credit: GitHub)

It's too early speculate on Navi 23 specifications, considering we don't even know which graphics card will leverage it. We suspect the Navi 22 die might crawl into the Radeon RX 5900-series, since the Navi 21 die is already rumored to work its way into the Radeon RX 5800-series.

The most recent AMD graphics card roadmap shows it in the design phase for the next-generation RDNA 2.0 architecture. It's safe to assume that the corresponding products won't land until 2020, which is the same year that Nvidia is expected to roll out its Ampere graphics cards, which will also come out of the 7nm furnace.