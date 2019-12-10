Navi Reloaded: AMD Debuts Radeon Pro W5700X With 40 CUs in Mac Pro

AMD Radeon Pro W5700X (Image credit: AMD)

AMD today announced the Radeon Pro W5700X workstation graphics card that'll be available in Apple's latest Mac Pro, which hit shelves also today. The Radeon Pro W5700X is designed for professional users and content creators.

Unlike the recently announced Radeon Pro W5700, the Radeon Pro W5700X flaunts the full Navi 10 die. That means it's equipped with 40 Compute Units (CUs), which equals a total of 2,560 Stream Processors (SPs). AMD hasn't listed the graphics card's complete specifications, but the chipmaker said that it delivers up to 9.5 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.

AMD calculated the theoretical performance using the boost clock speed value. The calculations work out to the Radeon Pro W5700X running with a maximum boost clock in the range of 1,855 MHz.

AMD Radeon Pro W5700X vs. AMD Radeon Pro W5700 Specs

AMD Radeon Pro W5700X AMD Radeon Pro W5700 Architecture (GPU) RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 10) Shading Units 2,560 2,304 Double-Precision Performance 593.8 GFLOPs 555.8 GFLOPs Single-Precision Performance 9.5 TFLOPs 8.89 TFLOPs Texture Units 160 144 ROPs 64 64 Base Clock Rate ? 1,243 MHz Game Clock Rate ? 1,880 MHz Boost Clock Rate 1,855 MHz 1,930 MHz Memory Capacity 16GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 448 GBps 448 GBps L2 Cache 4MB 4MB TDP ? 205W Transistor Count 10.3 billion 10.3 billion Die Size 251 mm² 251 mm²

Besides having the honor of sporting the fully-unlocked Navi 10 silicon, the Radeon Pro W5700X also flaunts a very substantial memory upgrade. The vanilla Radeon Pro W5700 is restricted to 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The new "X" variant rocks up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

AMD also didn't detail specify the memory speed but confirmed that the Radeon Pro W5700X offers up to 448 GBps of memory bandwidth. Assuming that the graphics card is still on a 256-bit memory interface, this probably means the memory is operating at 1,750 MHz (14,000 MHz effective) just like the normal Radeon Pro W5700.

It's unknown if the Radeon Pro W5700X will have the same 205W TDP as the non-X version. According to Apple, the Radeon Pro W5700X provides four Thunderbolt 3 ports and one HDMI port for connecting displays.

Apple's new Mac Pro is currently available starting at $5,999. However, configurations for the desktop with either one or two Radeon Pro W5700X graphics cards are currently listed as "coming soon" with no pricing.