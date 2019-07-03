AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 Packaging Leak

AMD's Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition and RX 5700 will launch on July 7. However, Chinese e-commerce retailer JD has gone ahead and listed the trio of Navi-powered 7nm gaming graphics cards on its website. Judging by the packaging, AMD has really upped its delivery game with the Radeon RX 5700-series.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition

AMD delivers the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition in a rectangular box with a posh black and gold theme. A partial image of the product is used as eye candy for the packaging. Apparently, AMD has borrowed a page from Nvidia's playbook as the graphics card sits in a vertical position much like how Nvidia delivers its Founders Edition products.

In addition to the gold transformation and the addition of AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su's signature on the shroud, the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition comes with a small factory overclock. AMD has given the base, game and turbo clocks a 75 MHz upgrade. The special edition graphics card is expected to arrive in limited quantities with a $499 price tag.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

The vanilla Radeon RX 5700 XT comes in an identical package as the 50th Anniversary Edition with the exception of the color theme. For this model, AMD is going back to its roots with the nostalgic black and red theme. The Radeon RX 5700 XT will cost $449.

AMD Radeon RX 5700

The Radeon RX 5700 didn't get the same treatment as the Radeon RX 5700 XT in terms of packaging, which is understandable considering that it's marketed towards a lower segment. The graphics card ships inside a sleek but boring cardboard box. The Radeon RX 5700 is priced at $379.

There has been no confirmation on whether custom Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 models will be available on July 7. It's likely that AMD's partners will only offer the reference model on launch day. If so, the custom models will probably launch in August, which makes sense as it would allow manufacturers to finish their designs.

Image Credits: JD.com