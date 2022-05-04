AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 3DMark Score Leaks: Faster Than GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

AMD is set to release its Radeon RX 6000-series refresh later this month, which could rank among the best graphics cards when they arrive, but details about the new graphics cards have been leaking for quite a while. On Wednesday, our colleagues from WCCFTech published the first 3DMark Time Spy and Fire Strike scores of the new Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT, and 6650 XT graphics cards in comparison to other boards.



The findings use upcoming drivers that support the new parts, and AMD's Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT, and 6650 XT boards not only demonstrated significant advantages over the "regular" (6x00 XT) models, but they also beat their respective competitors (RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, and RTX 3060) in 3DMark Time Spy graphics benchmark by a notable margin.

This is of course only one benchmark that does not reflect all existing games, and it also doesn't use ray tracing, a strong side of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series. Port Royal does test RT performance, but WCCFTech only showed AMD's new GPUs in that particular test. Still, the advantages of the new GPUs appear to be substantial.

3DMark Time Spy Graphics Score Radeon RX 6950 XT 22209 GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 20855 GeForce RTX 3090 19690 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 19275 Radeon RX 6900 XT 18463

While it is important to outpace competitors, arguably the most interesting aspect about the new Radeon RX 6x50 XT boards is their performance advantages over AMD's existing Radeon RX 6x00 XT cards. While we know that the upcoming products will have a GPU frequency lift and faster GDDR6 memory with a 18 GT/s data transfer rate, the new parts show significant gains — more than we'd expect from higher boost clocks and faster memory.



For example, AMD's Radeon RX 6950 XT appears to be about 17% faster than its predecessor, the Radeon RX 6900 XT. Perhaps WCCFTech used a heavily factory-overclocked Radeon RX 6950 XT board, or AMD significantly upped the TGP of its upcoming products, or AMD's new drivers simply improve performance of all Radeon RX 6000-series boards and existing cards were not retested at this time. But whatever the case, the upcoming graphics cards seem to show significant gains in 3DMark.



Benchmark results of AMD's upcoming GPUs published by WCCFTech were obtained on a testbed powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor and equipped with DDR4-3600 memory. The system ran Windows 10 and used AMD's upcoming 22.10-220411n drivers that support the company's refreshed Radeon RX 6x50 XT graphics cards. WCCFTech (or one of its sources) ran 3DMark Time Spy, Fire Strike, Port Royale, and 3DMark 11 benchmarks on the new graphics boards.