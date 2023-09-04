AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT Performance Data Leaked

The Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT have the necessary performance to shuffle the list of best graphics cards. Argentine publication HD Tecnología has obtained alleged AMD performance data on the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT, showing the Navi 32-based graphics cards taking the fight to its Nvidia rivals. As is customary, we recommend you look at the leaked benchmark results with a grain of salt, even if the news outlet claims the numbers came from AMD's review guide.

HD Tecnología only shared the performance data; therefore, the resolution and the specifications of the test systems are unknown. We can only be sure that AMD reportedly conducted its tests on DirectX 12 with the maximum settings for each game.

Assuming the results are genuine, the Radeon RX 7800 XT was between 2% and 23% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 in rasterization performance. The Radeon RX 7800 XT exhibited the most significant leads in titles such as Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Cyberpunk 2077. Meanwhile, the performance delta between the Radeon RX 7800 XT and GeForce RTX 4070 was at 15% or lower in the other titles.

On the other hand, the Radeon RX 7700 XT was seemingly superior to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. The leaked table didn't specify the memory capacity. However, AMD is likely comparing the Radeon RX 7700 XT to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB since that was the SKU the chipmaker used in its presentation. The Radeon RX 7700 XT posted better rasterization performance in many titles with significant margins of up to 31%. The results showed that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB was only faster in Dead Island 2.

Image 1 of 2 Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT Benchmarks (Image credit: HD Tecnología) Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT Benchmarks (Image credit: HD Tecnología)

Once ray tracing was enabled, it became a different story for the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT. The GeForce RTX 4070 delivered between 13% to 69% better ray tracing performance than the Radeon RX 7800 XT in Cyberpunk 2077, with settings spanning from medium to overdrive. The Radeon RX 7800 XT was faster when the ray tracing settings were tuned down to low.

The GeForce RTX 4070 was also better than the Radeon RX 7800 Xt in The Callisto Protocol and F1 23. It wasn't a complete loss for AMD, though. The Radeon RX 7800 XT pumped out more frame rates than the GeForce RTX 4070 in four scenarios, but the difference was less than 10%.

It was a similar case with the Radeon RX 7700 XT and the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB. The latter outperformed the former significantly at higher ray tracing settings in Cyberpunk 2077. However, the Radeon RX 7700 XT was faster with the low preset. The Radeon RX 7700 XT surpassed the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB by a significant margin in titles, such as Dead Space and Resident Evil.

The Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT will launch for $499 and $449, respectively. The GeForce RTX 4070 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB entered the market at $599 and $499. The former's MSRP has remained consistent, whereas Nvidia has slashed the latter's price by $50 ahead of AMD's launch. Either way, we're only two days from the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT's launch, so you should wait for the official reviews before deciding who to give your money to.