AMD Raise the Game Bundle Redemption Period Begins

AMD has opened up its Raise the Game bundle redemptions portal. In addition, AMD has added Forspoken to the games roster, which we previously knew featured Sniper Elite 5 and Saints Row. AMD announced this revived bundling promotion last month, alongside details of the first flurry of games to offer FSR 2.0 support.

The revamped AMD Raise the Game bundle promotion began on May 10, with the participation of select retailers worldwide. AMD intends to keep this games giveaway promotion running, supplying codes to customers until August 13. With the GPU market facing possible turbulence this year, we think it would be a good idea to expand the promotion, or even completely overhaul it to keep PC upgraders interested. One must also remember that AMD, its partners, and retailers will want to thoroughly deplete stocks of Radeon RX 6000 family graphics cards before enthusiasts and gamers start putting off purchases due to the imminent arrival of next-generation RX 7000 products.

All Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards qualify for the Raise the Game bundle, as long as the retailer is approved. As is often the case with this kind of giveaway, the more expensive purchases receive more freebies. The entry-level Radeon RX 6400 and RX 6500 XT only get one game bundled (Saints Row). Meanwhile, buyers of the Radeon RX 6600, RX 6600 XT, and RX 6650 XT get two games (Saints Row and Forspoken). All the graphics cards higher up the range qualify for the full three-game bundle (Saints Row, Forspoken, and Sniper Elite 5).

(Image credit: AMD)

Some very new graphics cards from AMD qualify for this attractive gaming bundle. We just finished writing our extensive review of the Radeon RX 6650 XT a few days ago, and it has been less than three weeks since we published our evaluation of the RX 6750 XT. These GPUs are present on the Raise the Game qualifying products list, as is the new-ish top-end Radeon RX 6950 XT and, at the other end of the scale, the RX 6400. There is no mention of the quietly launched Radeon RX 6700 (non-XT), but it might not hit retail before the expiry of this promotion (August 13). Unfortunately, we don't have a retail availability date for this gap filler card.