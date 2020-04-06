AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Unite in Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop Listing

Legion 5 Y550-15ARH (Image credit: Amazon Canada)

Lenovo revealed the Legion 7i and 5i last week as part of Intel's Comet Lake-H launch. Although the manufacturer remained silent on the AMD Ryzen 4000 front, an Amazon Canada listing suggests that the company will be tapping the new AMD chips for upcoming gaming laptops as well.

The Legion 5 Y550-15ARH listed looks aesthetically identical to the recently announced Legion 5i. It's possible that Lenovo will use the two naming conventions to denote different marks. Another possibility is that the differences in model names will serve to distinguish the Intel-powered version from the AMD one. The Legion 5 Y550's dimensions are 14.1 x 10.2 x 1 inches (35.9 x 26 x 2.5cm), and it weighs 5.5 pounds (2.5kg).

The Legion 5 Y550 seemingly features the Ryzen 7 4800H, which brings eight cores, 16 threads and 8MB of L3 cache. The 45W chip runs with a 2.9 GHz base clock and 4.2 GHz boost clock. On this laptop, Lenovo pairs the Ryzen 7 4800H with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics card. A 512GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD should provide the system with fast storage.

The Legion 5 Y550 packs a 15.6-inch display at 1080p resolution. A previous Amazon page, which is no longer available, showed the panel with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time below 3ms. The display's other attributes include DisplayHDR 400 support, 100% coverage of the sRGB color space, 300 nits max brightness and Dolby Vision support.

A GTX 1650 Ti is apparently in charge of the graphics duties on the Legion 5 Y550. The graphics card comes equipped with 1,024 CUDA cores that run with a 1,350 MHz base clock and 1,485 MHz boost clock. It also has 4GB of 12 Gbps GDDR6 memory at its disposal.

Lenovo's Coldfront 2.0 cooling solution is expected to return on the Legion 5 Y550. However, it's unknown if it's the same vapor chamber design with four cooling fans that has been present on previous Legion gaming laptops. The Legion 5 Y550 will also equip the Legion TrueStrike keyboard for bouncy keys.

The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 802.11ax wireless connectivity, four USB ports, one HDMI port, one Ethernet port and a Thunderbolt 3 port. The Amazon page doesn't specify the nature of the USB ports.

The Legion 5 Y550 is listed for $1,409.07 Canadian dollars on Amazon Canada. The price roughly converts to $998.80.