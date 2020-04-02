Lenovo Legion 7i and 5i Are First Gaming Laptops With Nvidia Advanced Optimus

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo’s Legion gaming laptops are getting a rebrand to go with Intel’s latest Comet Lake H-series processors and Nvidia 20-series Super GPUs. The Lenovo Legion 7i will start at $1,199 and go up to an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q . The Lenovo Legion 5i will start at $999 and go up to an RTX 2060.



Both laptops will also debut Nvidia’s new “Advanced Optimus” feature, which Lenovo says will help with battery life. It automatically detects if your workload requires the Nvidia GPU or the CPU’s integrated graphics and connects the right option to the display.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Legion 7i and 5i supersede the Lenovo Legion Y740 and Y540 , respectively, though it appears the latter two will still have some room in the market.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is keeping much about the laptops close to the vest, however. We don’t know any other specific specs just yet, nor do we have a release date. The company also only released two images of the laptops. The 7i appears to come in a new blue color, but otherwise the laptops look similar to their predecessors (at least, from what we can see so far).