Ryzen 5 5600H Destroys Ryzen 5 4600H, Core i7-10750H In Geekbench 5

The unannounced Ryzen 5 5600H mobile processor has appeared in what seems to be a Xiaomi Mi laptop. The multiple Geekbench 5 submissions offer a look into the performance that the hexa-core chip could provide. This information comes via hardware leaker Tum_Apisak, and as always take these scores with a grain of salt.

To get the generalities out of the way, the Ryzen 5 5600H is part of AMD's next-generation Ryzen 5000 (codename Cezanne) mobile lineup. The new family of APUs is expected to debut with the Zen 3 microarchitecture, while retaining the Vega graphics engine. The core configuration for Ryzen 5000 should be identical to Ryzen 4000 (Renoir), therefore, the performance uplift comes from the usage of Zen 3 cores and the increased L3 cache.

The Ryzen 5 5600H is equipped with six cores, 12 threads and up to 16MB of L3 cache. It's the same configuration that AMD utilizes with the current Ryzen 5 4600H sans the bigger L3 cache. The Ryzen 5 5600H appears to have 16MB of L3 cache, which is double of what's found inside the Ryzen 5 4600H.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) Ryzen 5 5600H 6 / 12 3.30 / 4.24 16 Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.00 / 4.00 8 Core i7-10750H 6 / 12 2.60 / 5.00 12

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Besides the swap to Zen 3, the Ryzen 5 5600H appears to come with a very substantial uplift in the clock speeds as well. According to the Geekbench 5 submissions, the Ryzen 5 5600H reportedly features a 3.3 GHz base clock and 4.24 GHz boost clock. So that's a 300 MHz and 240 MHz increase over the Ryzen 5 4600H's base and boost clock speeds, respectively.

As with any unreleased hardware, we recommend you exercise a bit of caution with the results. It's unknown if the Ryzen 5 5600H is an engineering sample and whether the laptop's cooling had any impact on the chip's performance.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

At the time of this article, there were seven Ryzen 5 5600H submissions to Geekbench 5. The highest single-and multi-core scores were 1,379 points and 6,086 points, respectively. Geekbench 5's database showed the Ryzen 5 4600H with an average single-core score of 996 points and multi-core score of 4,837 points. Therefore, the Ryzen 5 5600H can deliver up to 38.5% faster single-core performance than the Ryzen 5 4600H and 25.8% higher multi-core performance.

If we look over to the Intel's camp, the Core i7-10750H (codename Comet Lake-H) chip would be the Ryzen 5 5600H's direct rival. The average scores for the Core i7-10750H are 1,147 points in the single-core tests and 5,530 in multi-core tests. The Ryzen 5 5600H seemingly offers up to 20.2% and 10.1% faster single-and multi-core performance, respectively.

Ryzen 5000 looks to be a force to be reckoned with. This time around, we expect AMD to receive more love from laptop vendors, unlike with Ryzen 4000. For example, Acer and Asus are already pairing their new gaming laptops with AMD's Zen 3-powered processors and Nvidia's high-end graphics cards that span up to a GeForce RTX 3080.