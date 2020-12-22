Ryzen 7 5800H Joins GeForce RTX 3080 In Acer Nitro 5 Laptop

A German retailer ElectronicPartner (via IThome), has shared the specifications for Acer's next-generation Nitro 5 (AN517-41-R9S5) gaming laptop. On this iteration, AMD joins forces with Nvidia to bring out the best of what the Zen 3 CPU and Ampere GPU architectures have to offer.

The Nitro 5 will leverage one of AMD's much-awaited Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne) mobile chips for starters. The Ryzen 7 5800H is an octa-core processor with simultaneous multithreading (SMT) with 16MB of L3 cache at its disposal. A Geekbench 5 benchmark of this same Nitro 5 device reveals the Ryzen 7 5800H with a very respectable 3.2 GHz base clock and 4.44 GHz boost clock. It's approximately 32.7% and 10.2% faster than the current Ryzen 7 4800H in single-and multi-core performance.

Although the Ryzen 7 5800H does come with a Vega iGPU, the Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 (Ampere) will do all the heavy lifting when it comes to graphical workloads. It's probably the mobile version, which will likely feature cut-down specifications. Thus far, the German merchant listed the graphics card with 8GB of memory, which we presume to be of the GDDR6 type.

Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41-R9S5) (Image credit: ElectronicPartner)

The Nitro 5 is equipped with a 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with a nice refresh rate of 144 Hz. With the GeForce RTX 3080 on duty, the Nitro 5 should have no problems hitting that refresh rate, especially at 1080p. The particular configuration that ElectronicPartner is offering also comes with 32GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB SSD.

The laptop's other attributes include a full-size keyboard with backlighting, an integrated webcam with microphone, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a Li-ion battery with a battery life of up to eight hours. The Nitro 5 also provides one HDMI port, three USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a combo 3.5mm audio jack.

The Nitro 5 sells for €1,948.61 (~$2,372.16) at the German store, but that's with value-added tax (VAT) included. After deducting Germany's 19% VAT rate, the price comes down to $1,993.41. However, we should bear in mind that electronics are typically more expensive overseas, so the Nitro 5 could end up costing less in the US.