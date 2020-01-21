AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Early Benchmarks Show Strong Zen 2 Performance

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series (Image credit: AMD)

Geekbench results for the recently announced AMD Ryzen 7 4700U were posted today. The chip is a member of AMD's Renoir family of mobile APUs targeting laptops, of which the first ones should be arriving this quarter with over 100 systems expected to land throughout 2020.

The Ryzen 7 4700U is based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and sports eight cores without Simultaneous Multithreading, meaning there are also eight threads. Just like any other Zen 2 part, the Ryzen 7 4700U is a product of TSMC's 7nm FinFET manufacturing process. The processor is rated with a 15W TDP (thermal design power) and features a 2 GHz base clock and 4.1 GHz boost clock.

According to the Geekbench posting, the Ryzen 7 4700U was housed inside a Lenovo system, which we suspect is a laptop. The chip completed the benchmark with a reported minimum and maximum clock speed of 3,955 MHz and 4,185 MHz, respectively.

Intel's Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake and i7-10710U Comet Lake chips are the top models in their respective lineups. The first comes with four cores and eight threads, while the latter flaunts six cores and 12 threads. The two aforementioned processors also adhere to the 15W standard, making them the natural opponents for the Ryzen 7 4700U.

As with any leaked performance numbers and unreleased hardware, it's important to take these numbers with caution. However, the Ryzen 7 4700U seemingly put up a single-core score of 4,910 points and a multi-core score of 21,693.

Unfortunately, the Geekbench results for the i7-1065G7 and i7-10710U are all over the place, due to users benchmarking the processors with different memory speeds. The results show the i7-1065G7 scoring between 1,800 to 6,300 points in the single-core test and 3,700 to 20,000 points in the multi-core test. Meanwhile, we see the i7-10710U's single-core results spanning from 2,400 to 5,600 points and the multi-core results around 7,400 to 24,000 points.

We can't draw a definite conclusion until Ryzen 7 4700U is put through proper testing. But thus far, the Ryzen 7 4700U appears to be strong competition for its Intel rivals.