AMD Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition CPU Debuts in New Laptop

AMD Ryzen 4000 U-Series CPU (Image credit: AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition made its first appearance in the wild back in May, courtesy of 3DMark. Today, NEC has confirmed the CPU's existence by listing it as a component inside its Lavie N15 laptop.

According to the listing spotted by @momomo_us, the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition is an eight-core, 16-thread APU that likely belongs to Ryzen 4000 U-series (codename Renoir) family. Therefore, the 7nm octa-core processor should be based on the same Zen 2 CPU and Vega GPU microarchitectures as other chips in that lineup.

NEC keeps the details to a minimum, but states that the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition comes with a 1.8 GHz base clock and 4.2 GHz boost clock. It would appear that AMD might have dialed back the boost clock a bit, since the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition was boosting close to 4.3 GHz in the aforementioned 3DMark submission.

If NEC's information is accurate, the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition would have the same base and boost clock speeds as the Ryzen 7 4800U, suggesting that the two are very close relatives if not the same chip.

AMD Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L2 / L3 Cache (MB) Graphics Cores Graphics Frequency (MHz) TDP (W) Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition 8 / 16 1.8 / 4.2 ? ? ? ? Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 / 4.2 4 / 8 8 1,750 15 Ryzen 7 4700U 8 / 8 2.0 / 4.1 4 / 8 7 1,600 15

It's still unclear if the Extreme Edition actually brings any noticeable benefits over the Ryzen 7 4800U. However, there is one theory that could explain this Extreme chip's existence. The Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition could be equivalent to AMD's HS-series concept.

In addition to launching the Ryzen 4000 H-series mobile processors, AMD also brought the HS-series to the market with its current this generation of APUs. With the exception of the Ryzen 9 model, the HS-series variants share the same clock speeds as their H-series counterparts but at a lower thermal envelope. The H-series CPUs have a 45W TDP (thermal design power) rating, but the HS-series sticks to 35W.

In the U-series' case, the chips are already at 15W, so perhaps the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition is rated for around 20W. The clock speeds listed are also the same as the Ryzen 7 4800U. If the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition doesn't have higher clock speeds, than its only advantage could be more thermal headroom to sustain the boost clock speeds for a longer period of time.

It's also possible for the chip to come equipped with improved integrated graphics, but nothing so far implies that.

There's still a lot that we don't know about the Ryzen 7 Extreme Edition. As new details continues to surface, we'll keep trying to put this puzzle together.