AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Drops to New Low Price of $369

Today at eBay, you can find the AMD Ryzen 9 7900 for its lowest price to date. This processor debuted earlier this year and has dropped to $369 (opens in new tab)for the first time since launch. It’s usually priced around $429, so this discount saves users $60 off the going rate. This CPU is sold new by Antonline, an authorized AMD seller, and includes a full warranty.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 uses Zen 4 architecture and comes with integrated AMD Radeon graphics so a graphics card isn’t necessary to get off the ground with it—though we would definitely recommend one for gaming. We published our AMD Ryzen 9 7900 review when it was released, noting our appreciation for its performance in both single and multi-threaded use cases. It’s overclockable, as well, lending to notably high boost frequencies.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 7900: was $429, now $369 at eBay (opens in new tab)

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 is available for its lowest price to date at eBay. It has 12 cores, 24 threads, and can reach speeds as high as 5.4 GHz with max boost enabled. This edition includes integrated graphics, is unlocked for overclocking, and comes with a Wraith Prism stock cooler.

Users have 12 cores to take advantage of alongside 24 threads. It has a base speed of 3.7 GHz but can reach up to 5.4 GHz with max boost enabled. The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 supports up to 128 GB of DDR5 via two channels. This edition is unlocked for overclocking and uses AMD EXPO Memory Overclocking technology. Users also receive a Wraith Prism stock cooler.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To get a closer look at this deal, visit the official AMD Ryzen 9 7900 (opens in new tab) product listing over at Antonline’s eBay profile. As of writing, it’s not clear for how long this deal will be made available.