AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X Hits $439 All-Time Low for Black Friday

By Brandon Hill
The lowest price we've seen for the AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X on Amazon.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 family of Zen 4 processors has barely been on the market for a month, and price cuts have already reduced prices by as much as 33%. The latest chip in the family to receive a significant price cut is the Ryzen 7 7900X, which just four days ago was selling for $473 versus an MSRP of $549.

Today, Amazon has the processor on sale for just $439.99, which is its lowest price to date and represents a 20 percent savings compared to its MSRP. Our own Paul Alcorn noted in his Ryzen 9 7900X review, "Given AMD's pricing challenges surrounding its AM5 motherboard ecosystem and DDR5 memory, not to mention Intel's aggressive Alder and Raptor Lake pricing, the Ryzen 9 7900X will need a meaningful price reduction to be competitive with other modern offerings."

At $439, one of our major complaints with the chip has effectively been addressed.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X falls to an all-time low of $439 versus an MSRP of $549. That price get you a 12-core/24-thread processor with excellent gaming performance. You'll need to pair with with DDR5 memory and a new 600-series motherboard.

The Ryzen 9 7900X sits just below the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X and is a 12-core/24-thread design. It features a base clock of 4.7 GHz, a boost clock of 5.6 GHz, 76 MB of combined cache and a maximum TDP of 230 watts. Unlike competing Raptor Lake-based processors from Intel, AMD's Ryzen 7000 family only supports DDR5 memory, which you should take into account when budgeting for a new system.

You'll also want to consider that Ryzen 7000 also require all-new 600-series motherboards with an AM5 socket. 600-series motherboards add native support for DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0, putting them at parity with competitive offerings from Intel.

In our gaming benchmarks, we found the Ryzen 9 7900X to come close to matching the more expensive Ryzen 9 7950X. It is also more than a match for the Core i9-12900K and Core i7-12700K in gaming scenarios. However, the massive price differential between the Ryzen 9 7900X and Core i7-12700K at the time of our review favored the latter. With today's Black Friday sale, the scales are tipping more favorably for AMD.

If today's discounted pricing for the Ryzen 9 7900X is still too expensive for your needs, be sure to check our articles on discounted Ryzen 5000 processors for Black Friday or how to build a 1440p desktop PC for under $700.

  • peachpuff
    When are the motherboards coming down in price? 😂
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Asrock who makes some top line mobos has reasonable prices on most AM5 mobos. The Steel Legend is a full feature plus model for $300. They also have numerous lower priced models. IME Asrock delivers top quality and service.
    Reply