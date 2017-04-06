Join Us For A Tom's Hardware Ask Me Anything With AMD, April 6

Tom’s Hardware is proud to announce the next guest in our featured Community series -- ASK ME ANYTHING.
On Thursday April 6 and Friday April 7, we’ll be hosting Don Woligroski, Senior Marketing Manager for AMD Desktop Processors, in a live AMA on the Tom’s Hardware CPU Forums. Have a question about Ryzen? Now’s your chance to speak with AMD directly. Log into the forums to join the discussion and hear the latest news on the future of the Ryzen Desktop platform.
This thread will be unlocked, open and live for 24 hours starting at 12:00pm (noon) ET on Thursday, April 6. Questions will be moderated and supervised by Tom’s Hardware Assistant Community Manager, Joshua Simenhoff, as well as a full team of Senior Moderators.
Ryzen X370 Motherboard Giveaway
We teamed up with ASRock to bring you two back-to-back giveaways for its all-new X370 Taichi AM4 Motherboard. This is the second and final ASRock X370 Taichi AM4 motherboard giveaway, so be sure to enter for your final chance to win. With even more ways to enter, there are loads of chances to win! We're even giving entries for asking questions in the AMD AMA on Thursday, April 6. To enter, simply join the raffle on the AMA thread in the Tom's Hardware CPU Forums. The sweepstakes will run until 12pm on April 13. Please see the contest entry page for a full list of rules and ways to enter.
Ask Me Anything Rules
• No tech support questions, as these require in-depth personal follow-up and diagnostics.• All Rules of Conduct apply.• Keep questions direct and to the point.• Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are all your products awesome/horrible?"• Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions.• Do not post duplicate questions or repost your question multiple times.• Not all questions may be answered. Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted.
To reiterate: No opinion bias, insults, leading questions, or breaking the Rules of Conduct. Breaking these rules may result in a one-day ban.
Only registered users will be able to ask questions, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to register now for your chance to participate!
The official representatives will reply periodically over the time the AMA is active, using a recognized and verified account.
Please join us on this date to throw your questions into the mix and ask AMD what you've always wanted to ask!
What: Ask Me Anything – AMDWhen: Thursday, April 6, 12pm ESTWhere: The Tom’s Hardware Forums!Who: Don Woligroski, Senior Marketing Manager for AMD Desktop Processors
"It appears AMD has really RYZENed to the occasion with this release" *forced laughter* "How long before Intel is crushed and their fabs sold to Tesla for car storage?"
If Toms could forward my question, it would be great.
1- Are we expecting an AMD APU with onboard HBM2 Memory as shared memory for both System and GPU and no DIMMs slots any time sooner? That would fit in a very small box 1/4 the Area of the Mini-ITX case. for example : 16GB of HBM2 Memory ?
2- Why dont you introduce a new form factor to the Market ? Mini ITX needs to have 2 slots for 2 GPU systems while still short (170mm) and not long like the Micro ATX (245mm) and .. in short (3 slots motherboard for 2GPU and still compact 170mm length)
3- Why dont you manufacture AMD motherboards ?
4- What are your plans for very low voltage CPU ? The Ryzen managed a good 65 watts for 8 cores .. can we expect a 15 Watt 4 cores Ryzen APU to compete with Intel low voltage CPU ?
5- Why did you choose to go dual channel memory and not quad or eight channels for the Ryzen ?
6- the same goes for the PCIe lanes , why just 16 lanes while the server CPU can reach up to 128 lanes ? and the competing Intel i7 X99 CPU offers upto 40 lanes ...
7- I have this Idea , When you Design the CPU , why dont you space out the components a little bit inside the cpu so that the cpu has more surface Area and hence better cooling ? When I look at the CPU , no matter the die shrink , the "spacing" design is the same .. why dont you take advantage of the better process to space between the components internally giving you better cooling potential and bigger surface area for cooling ? I understand the need of smaller CPU Area inside phones and compact machines , but for the desktop we have the space for a big CPU... so why dont we take advantage of the smaller process by keeping the same old bigger area and space out the cpu Areas internally?
Thats all , Thanks.