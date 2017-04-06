Join Us For A Tom's Hardware Ask Me Anything With AMD, April 6

Tom’s Hardware is proud to announce the next guest in our featured Community series -- ASK ME ANYTHING.



On Thursday April 6 and Friday April 7, we’ll be hosting Don Woligroski, Senior Marketing Manager for AMD Desktop Processors, in a live AMA on the Tom’s Hardware CPU Forums. Have a question about Ryzen? Now’s your chance to speak with AMD directly. Log into the forums to join the discussion and hear the latest news on the future of the Ryzen Desktop platform.



This thread will be unlocked, open and live for 24 hours starting at 12:00pm (noon) ET on Thursday, April 6. Questions will be moderated and supervised by Tom’s Hardware Assistant Community Manager, Joshua Simenhoff, as well as a full team of Senior Moderators.

Ryzen X370 Motherboard Giveaway

We teamed up with ASRock to bring you two back-to-back giveaways for its all-new X370 Taichi AM4 Motherboard. This is the second and final ASRock X370 Taichi AM4 motherboard giveaway, so be sure to enter for your final chance to win. With even more ways to enter, there are loads of chances to win! We're even giving entries for asking questions in the AMD AMA on Thursday, April 6. To enter, simply join the raffle on the AMA thread in the Tom's Hardware CPU Forums. The sweepstakes will run until 12pm on April 13. Please see the contest entry page for a full list of rules and ways to enter.

Ask Me Anything Rules

• No tech support questions, as these require in-depth personal follow-up and diagnostics.• All Rules of Conduct apply.• Keep questions direct and to the point.• Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are all your products awesome/horrible?"• Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions.• Do not post duplicate questions or repost your question multiple times.• Not all questions may be answered. Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted.

The official representatives will reply periodically over the time the AMA is active, using a recognized and verified account.

Please join us on this date to throw your questions into the mix and ask AMD what you've always wanted to ask!

